Martin Scorsese's Daughter Made A TikTok Montage Of Him Being A Dad, And It's So Wholesome

Martin Scorsese is such an esteemed, larger-than-life filmmaker that sometimes it takes some social media love from his daughter to remind us he’s also a loving father too. The 80-year-old has three daughters, and one of them just paid tribute to the Taxi Driver director by having him be the subject of a TikTok montage trend.

Scorsese’s youngest daughter, 23-year-old Francesca Scorsese spotlighted her famous father by making an adorable video of him. Check out the TikTok below:

The video, set to the tune of Robbie Williams’ “Candy,” is part of a popular trend where users attempt to make a 30 second trailer based on a person so others can see what they are getting themselves into. The short video highlights Martin Scorsese’s sweet personality away from his prestigious career – between funny faces, laughing fits and a whole lot of time hanging out with furry friends.

It’s the kind of video only Martin Scorsese’s daughter could have put together, and it’s super sweet. Francesca Scorsese is an actor and writer in her own right, finding small roles in a few of her father's movies and being among the stars of the 2020 series We Are Who We Are.

With the video, Francesca Scorsese called her dad a “certified silly goose,” and it has the comments section full of “awwws” all about the filmmaker – who is famous for making rather intense flicks like Shutter Island, Casino, and Raging Bull. One TikTok user asked if they could “adopt him as my grandpa,” while another says that they “love seeing this side of him.” The comment section definitely agreed that they love seeing the filmmaker as the “silly guy” he apparently is.

Recently, Martin Scorsese has earned a bit of extra notoriety for criticizing Marvel movies (his comments echoed by other filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino ) , which may make one imagine the filmmaker as a grumpy old man type. Funny enough, Francesca Scorsese has messed with her father in that capacity before, previously enclosing her dad’s Christmas gifts in Marvel wrapping paper . It's lovely seeing Scorsese through her eyes, as it seems like the father/daughter have a really sweet relationship.