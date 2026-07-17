Jennifer Lopez's Summer Dolce Two-Piece Cropped Sets Are 'Serving In Italy'

Jennifer Lopez's best movies span multiple genres, but one thing is clear when watching the "Let's Get Loud" singer: the camera loves her. JLo is basically ageless and is also a fashion icon that consistently stuns on social media thanks to her A+ styling. And she recently went viral while rocking a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana two-piece in Italy, with fans going absolutely wild in the comments section.

JLo recently returned to the rom-com genre with Office Romance (streaming with a Netflix subscription), and has also been putting out great content over on social media. Case in point: her recent post in a Dolce two-piece, which you can see below,

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Lopez recently rocked Paris Fashion Week, and she's continuing to travel abroad and wear incredible looks in the process. Case in point: the above post, which she shared with her whopping 240 million followers on Instagram. In the first few images, she's head to toe in Dolce, including a headband that matches the outfit. She really looks like she's ripped straight out of one of JLo's best romantic comedies.

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Folks lit up the comments section of this post, with one response in particular praising the singer/actress for "serving" in Italy, where she's apparently spending some time. That comment reads:

Serving in Italy! You look adorable 😍

Of course, this isn't the only response that is gushing about how great the "Waiting for Tonight" icon looks in her recent photo dump. There are tons of comments praising her fashion sense and styling, with some of them reading:

OMG!! Yesss! That’s our girl! ❤️❤️❤️

You’re Gorgeous Jennifer 😍

Bella Dolce Girlie you are ❤️

LOOOVING THESE LOOKS JENN! ✨ AMAZIIIIIING! 💕💕💕💕💕💕

The carousel of photos includes another Dolce & Gabbana two-piece that Jennifer Lopez rocked during her time in Italy. In the caption, she calls herself a "Dolce Girlie," and I think that's a fair description from the way she's stunning in these outfits. It's no wonder folks are sounding off in the comments.

Of course, JLo has had a long history with a number of other luxury fashion houses. She's perhaps best known for rocking that Versace gown to the Grammys back in 2000, with a plunging neckline that went all the way down to her waist. But during this recent trip to Italy, she's clearly happy rocking all Dolce all the time. When you look that good, can you really blame her?

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While Jennifer Lopez continues to make headlines thanks to her fashion and personal life, she's also remaining busy professionally. She's got various businesses, and recently celebrated the release of Office Romance as part of the 2026 movie release list. She's also got a number of upcoming movie projects coming down the line, both as an actress and producer.