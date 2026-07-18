Ashley Answered One Thing About Food In The Big Brother House That I Always Wondered About
I'm so happy to have this answer.
Gameplay is a surely a major aspect of Big Brother that viewers zero in on, yet those who pay close attention may also wonder about more nuanced aspects of being in the house. For example, there's food to think about and, apparently, if someone wants to make a meal in the house, they better have it committed to memory. Season 28's first evictee, Ashley Trail, was kind enough to take me behind the scenes and share some details about what there is and isn't when it comes to vittles.
CinemaBlend's been watching Big Brother online and streaming the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription. As I've watched this year, it had me thinking about food. I mean, after all, cooking meals for 16 Houseguests feels daunting, so having a cookbook containing recipes that serve mass meals would theoretically be helpful. I asked Ashley if something like that existed, and she confirmed Houseguests have to rely on their knowledge to make meals:
I used to think being a cook in the Big Brother house wasn't an advantage but, now, I think it could be a minor boost for those who want to win. Of course, it's not going to keep you off the block but, if the votes are close and I have to vote between the person who can make carbonara by heart and the person who can't, I think it's obvious which one I'm choosing.
While there isn't a BB cookbook to speak of to help Houseguests prepare meals, Ashley did reveal the existence of another cookbook of sorts to CinemaBlend. The Have-Nots may have to endure cold showers and bland food, but at least they have a pamphlet that helps them jazz it up a bit:
Slop has been a hot-button issue in recent seasons of Big Brother, with some campaigning for it go away completely. I was one of those people who would prefer we went back to Houseguests eating nothing but peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. However, it sounds like the non-cooking Houseguests are surviving on less than that even when they're not on punishment!
The food situation might get even weirder in Season 28 specifically, as Week 2 HOH Rick Devens "declared war" on the other side of the house. His strategy might be a bit short-sighted, because I think the "other" side of the house has the people who have been doing all of the cooking. So this whole situation could turn into a hunger strike pretty soon. Maybe Ashley should be happy she got out when she did!
I'm glad Ashley could add some intel to what goes on in the Big Brother house, just on the heels of us learning about the hidden security measures via Julie Chen Moonves. Now, if I can just learn who is responsible for some of the worst Have-Not rooms, I'd love to pick their brain about how some of the most devious elements have come together.
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Catch new episodes of Big Brother on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 28 is off to a great start, and I have a feeling this season will really get things going, so make sure to get caught up!
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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