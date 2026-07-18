Ashley Answered One Thing About Food In The Big Brother House That I Always Wondered About

Gameplay is a surely a major aspect of Big Brother that viewers zero in on, yet those who pay close attention may also wonder about more nuanced aspects of being in the house. For example, there's food to think about and, apparently, if someone wants to make a meal in the house, they better have it committed to memory. Season 28's first evictee, Ashley Trail, was kind enough to take me behind the scenes and share some details about what there is and isn't when it comes to vittles.

CinemaBlend's been watching Big Brother online and streaming the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription. As I've watched this year, it had me thinking about food. I mean, after all, cooking meals for 16 Houseguests feels daunting, so having a cookbook containing recipes that serve mass meals would theoretically be helpful. I asked Ashley if something like that existed, and she confirmed Houseguests have to rely on their knowledge to make meals:

Oh my gosh, it's complete and utter freestyle. Like the other day, Angela was just talking about like, 'Guys, I think I actually might have memorized the way into making a chocolate chip cookie recipe.' She's like, 1 cup this, 2 cups. I'm like girl, even if I had the exact measurements in front of me, it'd come out tasting a little bit chunky, salty…A lot of us, unfortunately, in the house rely on just the cooks to kind of rise above from the, from the undergrounds because a lot of us are just picking at granola bars all day.

I used to think being a cook in the Big Brother house wasn't an advantage but, now, I think it could be a minor boost for those who want to win. Of course, it's not going to keep you off the block but, if the votes are close and I have to vote between the person who can make carbonara by heart and the person who can't, I think it's obvious which one I'm choosing.

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While there isn't a BB cookbook to speak of to help Houseguests prepare meals, Ashley did reveal the existence of another cookbook of sorts to CinemaBlend. The Have-Nots may have to endure cold showers and bland food, but at least they have a pamphlet that helps them jazz it up a bit:

But there is, however — don't you even worry for the slop members in the house. There’s a slop pamphlet of what you can and can't have, just so that you really ensure you don't get in trouble and like, try and make it in any delicious way possible.

Slop has been a hot-button issue in recent seasons of Big Brother, with some campaigning for it go away completely. I was one of those people who would prefer we went back to Houseguests eating nothing but peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. However, it sounds like the non-cooking Houseguests are surviving on less than that even when they're not on punishment!

The food situation might get even weirder in Season 28 specifically, as Week 2 HOH Rick Devens "declared war" on the other side of the house. His strategy might be a bit short-sighted, because I think the "other" side of the house has the people who have been doing all of the cooking. So this whole situation could turn into a hunger strike pretty soon. Maybe Ashley should be happy she got out when she did!

I'm glad Ashley could add some intel to what goes on in the Big Brother house, just on the heels of us learning about the hidden security measures via Julie Chen Moonves. Now, if I can just learn who is responsible for some of the worst Have-Not rooms, I'd love to pick their brain about how some of the most devious elements have come together.

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Catch new episodes of Big Brother on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 28 is off to a great start, and I have a feeling this season will really get things going, so make sure to get caught up!