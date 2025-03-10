Matt Damon Supported Ben Affleck At The Accountant 2 Premiere, And The Recent Divorcée Knows He’s ‘Lucky’

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been Hollywood’s ultimate best friend duo for decades, and that bond was on full display at the premiere for the 2025 movie schedule release , The Accountant 2. Affleck, who recently made headlines for his divorce from Jennifer Lopez , had his long-time buddy and Dunkin' Donuts partner by his side at the world premiere of his new action movie thriller during the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. As always, Damon was there to back him up, proving that their friendship is one of the strongest in the industry.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the event, the Argo director opened up about how much his friendship with Damon means to him, especially in tough times. The two have been inseparable since their Good Will Hunting days, and the former Batman actor made it clear he appreciates their bond. Looking back on their long friendship, he shared:

It's a beautiful thing. You know, I don't have very many— none of us really have very many friends. You don't need a million friends. You need a few good ones. And I'm really lucky to have had a friend in Matt. I'm lucky to have friends like that in my life.

That sentiment hits especially hard given that Affleck has been in the spotlight lately due to the high-profile end to his relationship with Jennifer Lopez . While he’s always been one to keep his personal struggles private, it’s clear that having his childhood friend and frequent Hollywood collaborator in his corner makes all the difference. The two have not only worked together on multiple projects, including the historical epic The Last Duel and the origin story of the Nike Air Jordan Air, but they’ve also navigated the highs and lows of Hollywood together since they were teenagers.

The Accountant 2, produced by Matt Damon, picks up with Christian Wolff, played by Ben Affleck. According to the film’s synopsis, the sequel sees Wolff trying to figure out a mystery linked to the murder of a former colleague. He comes across a mysterious message telling him to "find the accountant," which pulls him back into a risky world full of danger, deception, and intense action. This new film follows up on the surprising success of the 2016 thriller. The Justice League alum is back in his role as Wolff, a super-skilled forensic accountant who knows how to handle himself in a tough situation. Jon Bernthal, who plays his brother, also returns for the sequel.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The 2016 original movie had an awesome cast, featuring Anna Kendrick, Jeffrey Tambor, Jean Smart, and John Lithgow, but they won’t be in the sequel. This time around, Wolff is diving into a new mystery without them. Fans who’ve seen the trailer know that J.K. Simmons is back as Ray King, but the trailer also sadly confirms what we suspected about his character .

Even though the Dogma star’s personal life has been getting a lot of attention lately, he's keeping his eye on his career. The Accountant 2 is just one of the many movies he's got lined up . With Matt Damon beside him at the premiere, it’s clear that Ben Affleck is leaning on the relationships that really matter as he steps into this new phase of his career, and it’s awesome to see.

The Accountant 2 hits theaters on April 25. Make sure to check your local listings for times.