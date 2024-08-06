Matt Damon Weighs In On Whether Ocean’s 14 Will Happen

Are we done with the Ocean’s franchise? I’m not so sure. After the Ocean’s trilogy was a major success in the 2000s, the stars of the film decided to step away from making any more heist movies within the same world. The franchise came back in 2018 with Ocean’s 8, but that focused on a new team of women instead of reuniting the original stars of the film. Now Matt Damon is being asked if we would ever see the OG Ocean’s cast with actors like Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite for another film.

Damon has been in the midst of promoting his new film The Instigators, which also stars Casey Affleck and can be streamed with an Apple TV+ subscription. The two co-starred in the original Ocean’s movies together, so naturally the franchise was talked about quite a bit when they’ve been interviewed. He recently spoke to ScreenRant if there is any possibility for Ocean’s 14 could come to fruition down the pike, and he wasn’t exactly against the idea. He said:

Yeah. [Laughs] I guess it'll be up to if we can get the whole group together and get a good script. We'll see where it goes, but we haven't heard much at this point. But, we're obviously open to it. We love all those guys in that whole group, and it would be really fun, obviously.

Hearing that Damon, and likely Affleck, are on board is exciting, especially considering he is one of the central figures of the fan-favorite heist films. While they might not need too much convincing, they may have a problem with Brad Pitt. The Oscar winning actor previously got candid about not wanting to make an Ocean's 14 , and suggested his financial situation would need to be pretty dire for him to sign on. He may have since changed his mind though, considering he and George Clooney had such a great time reuniting for Wolfs and have been vocally looking to do another project together.

Don Cheadle has also been asked about Ocean’s 14 , and revealed that there have been conversations around the idea over the years. Nothing has been totally solid, and getting such mega stars with schedules to align may be a problem. However, the entire Ocean’s cast have continuously reminisced about how much fun the ensemble had while making the original movies, and how much they all bonded on set. Maybe if Steven Soderbergh can get another A+ script together, the dominoes will fall and people will jump on board.

While audiences may still be interested in the Ocean’s movies, Hollywood looks like it's keen on moving on from the original cast. An Ocean’s 11 prequel starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has notably been in development at Lucky Chap for a little while now, and studios may want to see a more modern reboot of the franchise with different faces. This could still be an opportunity for the original cast to reprise their roles, even if it’s in a small capacity. It might not be a full-fledged Ocean’s 14, but still a fun way to see Damon and the gang back in action.

It may be a while until another Ocean's movie ends up on the big screen or if another installment ever happens.