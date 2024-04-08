'Forever Friends': Brad Pitt And George Clooney Sound Like They Had The Best Time Filming New Movie Wolfs Together

Brad Pitt and George Clooney have been best friends ever since they met on the set of one of Steven Soderbergh’s top movies Ocean’s Eleven. The two may be aging and slowing down in Hollywood , but it doesn’t mean they haven’t found time to team up for a new movie together. They’ll actually be reuniting for a psychological thriller film called Wolfs and they’ve apparently had the best time during filming.

Other than three Ocean’s Eleven movies, Brad Pitt and George Clooney have collaborated on successful projects like Burn After Reading and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Now that the two get to work together again, a source told People they’re reportedly having the best time filming again.

Brad and George are forever friends. They like and respect each other no matter how many years in between gigs together. They go way back, and were happy to work together on this film.

I love that the source described the duo as “forever friends.” After being chums for over two decades, I don’t see this friendship dying down anytime soon. One element that's been known to keep filming the Ocean's Eleven movies fun between the Hollywood buds is their hilarious hijinks with one another. Pitt once played a joke on the Up in the Air actor when they shot Ocean’s Twelve telling the residents of Lake Como to address the actor as “Mr. Clooney” or his character “Danny Ocean.”

It was payback time as George Clooney left the 12 Monkeys actor and Don Cheadle in a haunted house for the promise of $10,000 to anyone who stayed there overnight. But have no worries as The Perfect Storm actor did let his friends out who clearly looked distressed being in there. It looks like pulling pranks made filming these heist movies all the more enjoyable. It makes me wonder if the pranks will continue between them for Wolfs.

What we know so far about Wolfs is that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts will write and direct the movie. Clooney and Pitt will not only co-star in the project but will fill the roles of co-producers as well. The plot follows two professional fixers who end up getting hired for the same job. Even though it appears that the two characters may initially have an antagonistic relationship in the movie, I have no doubts their trademark on-screen chemistry will shine through.

Apple TV+ acquired the rights to Wolfs through a bidding war, but the film’s two stars decided to help keep the movie industry alive by making a deal with Apple. They were both willing to take a pay cut for the new movie if it meant a theatrical release instead. This was incredibly generous of the two actors to ensure their upcoming movie does well financially. That’ll surely happen receiving box office numbers from a number of theaters compared to Wolfs only being available on an Apple TV+ subscription.

Wolfs provided Brad Pitt and George Clooney another opportunity to apparently have the best time together. I’m still curious if we’ll hear about any hilarious prank wars between the "forever friends" filming their serious movie. The 2024 movie release of the Jon Watts-helmed film will come to theaters on September 20th.