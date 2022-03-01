Matthew McConaughey Explains Why He’s Less Bald Now, Says Doc In Hollywood Was Lying About Giving Him Hair Transplants
Matthew McConaughey's hair looks better than it has in years, but it's not because of hair transplants.
Losing one's hair is a thing that happens to most men as they get older but it’s something that men try hard to avoid. While some people can end up looking like Patrick Stewart, the rest of us are not so lucky. There are various methods that one can try to prevent loss or regrow hair. However, while Matthew McConaughey admits that he has more hair now than he did a couple of decades ago, he says he did not receive hair transplants, despite the fact that there’s a doctor apparently claiming to have performed the procedure.
In his memoir Greenlights (via LADBible) the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor says that his secret for regrowing his hair was actually fairly simple. He spends 10 minutes every morning working on his scalp. According to McConaughey…
The name of this topical ointment is not mentioned, which is too bad because I’m sure there are a lot of people who would be interested in knowing what this miracle stuff is. He still uses it to this day simply because he doesn’t want to take the chance that if he stops the hair will start to fade away again.
We don’t see McConaughey in as many movies these days as we once did, but it’s apparently not an issue with him wanting to hide his hair. But it was clearly something the actor feels he needed. Matthew McConaughey says he started shaving his head entirely as a way to deal with the hair loss at first. He also believes doing that helped him, as it gave his head something of a fresh start. And it’s difficult to argue with the results. If you go back and look at McConaughey on film in the early 2000s, the era where he was making a lot of romantic comedies, you can see his hair was not in great shape. As the actor himself attests…
And the recovery of Matthew McConaughey’s hair was not something that has gone unnoticed by people in the field of hair loss. Apparently the actor ran into a doctor from Beverly Hills who claimed that McConaughey’s name came up regularly at a hair transplant conference, as it was believed that the actor’s hair coming back was due to transplants. There was even a doctor at the conferences who claimed to have done the work. McConaughey even let this doctor he met look at his hair to confirm no work was done. He says…
So if you hear that Matthew McConaughey had a hair transplant, you can ignore that, as it’s simply not true. He’s just been somewhat lucky that he found a way to revitalize his hair and he now has more of it than he did years ago. May we all be so lucky.
