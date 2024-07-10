Matthew McConaughey Shared Gnarly Post-Bee Sting Photo, And Cole Hauser, Bear Grylls And More Reacted With Jokes And Sympathy

There’s a reason people are scared of bees, and Matthew McConaughey just further proved why. The beloved actor recently posted a photo of his swollen face after getting stung by the flying insect, and overall, fans and friends – including Cole Hauser and Bear Grylls – are reacting with sympathy and jokes.

To be clear, this tone of silliness was set by Matthew McConaughey himself. When he took to Instagram to post an intense photo of his face all swollen, he capped it off with the caption “bee swell.” Over on his Instagram story, he also added a nice GIF of the phrase to go with the photo. All around, while this injury looks terrible, the beloved actor seems to be in good spirits, as you can see by his smile below:

Listen, Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves have been in some serious situations. From Alves having a fashion mishap that led to a neck brace to McConaughey being in a plane that dropped 4,000 feet mid-flight, they’ve seen some scary stuff. However, they’ve always handled it well. Now, the Ture Detective star is enduring this potentially bad injury with heart and a dash of comedy.

Those who commented on his post are taking a similar tone when it comes to this situation, which is cautious and caring humor. The comment that captures the energy of the reactions to this whole situation best came from @marina_yama_moto who used McConaughey’s iconic line from Dazed and Confused to ask how he was doing:

Are you all right all right all right?

Notably, some very famous folks also reached out to the Interstellar actor to poke fun at him while also making sure he was OK.

Yellowstone cast member Cole Hauser, who starred alongside McConaughey in Dazed and Confused, made a joke about his longtime friend in the comments, posting:

Climbing trees I see

Considering the two are longtime friends, and there are rumors that McConaughey might join the Yellowstone universe (though he hasn’t officially joined the Western franchise yet), this comment feels on point as the two are notably close.

Another appropriate and funny comment came from Bear Grylls. The survival expert and TV host noted that he’s been in the Oscar winner’s shoes before, writing:

Oh yeah brother! I’ve been there… 😂😉

Bee stings really are no joke, however, like Bear Grylls, it seems like McConaughey is handling it well. If it was worse, or if he was truly injured, I’d assume the actor would not have been smiling in this photo or even posting about it in the first place.

Many other comments showed their love for the Dallas Buyers Club actor and wished him well, take a look:

You good, boss? - pantalonestequila

You still are beeeee utiful - 🐝 - pajamamama512

The bee said “there’s a green light” - ian_tocco98

Bee careful!! 💛 - celebritysophie

Ouch! 😖 heal up Alright!! ❤️ -lorainehorton1

Overall, most people commenting on this post, including Matthew McConaughey himself, were keeping things light.

If there are more updates about McConaughey’s gnarly bee sting, we’ll be sure to let you know. We’ll also be sure to keep you posted on the actor’s next projects, especially if anything Yellowstone-related pops up on the 2024 TV schedule with his name on it.

All-in-all, we hope the actor is healing up OK and that the swelling has gone down. I'm sure he'll turn that “bee swell” into a “be swell” soon, and it seems like he’s on the road to doing just that.