Matthew McConaughey Still Hasn't Officially Joined Yellowstone Yet, And A New Rumor Suggests An A+ Actress Could Replace Him

For all that Yellowstone’s early seasons were fairly straightforward in both their arrival and the news cycles leading up to those debuts, the same cannot be said at all for the fifth and final season. For now, the plan remains to film the final Season 5 episodes ahead of a premiere late in the 2024 TV schedule , with the previously announced sequel series soon to follow. But despite all the months that have passed since that announcement, the follow-up project seems to still be stalling out over Matthew McConaughey’s contract negotiations, and a new rumor points to an award-winning actress potentially stepping in to give the franchise another dose of cowgrrl power.

Why Hasn't Matthew McConaughey Signed On For Yellowstone's Sequel Series?

Reports of Matthew McConaughey potentially joining the lineup of upcoming Yellowstone shows first made waves back when the behind-the-scenes chaos between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan was initially revealed. It was around three months later, in May 2023, when Paramount Network made the news official, and then six months after that, the project was revealed to be titled 2024 .

Unfortunately, during all that time, McConaughey remained an unsigned and unofficial part of the Yellowstone universe. As well, no information was ever revealed that offered up concrete character details, as far as whether he would be part of the Dutton family officially, or if he would be a non-related part of the inner circle.

According to RadarOnline, the actor’s requested per-episode salary has been the major sticking point blocking agreements from being made. Back in December, it was reported that the True Detective vet asked for a $2.5 million-an-episode deal. It appears producers continue to balk at that hefty ask, and McConaughey allegedly hasn’t backed down either. Which is said to have made it fairly easy for someone else to slide in and take over the reins…someone like Michelle Pfeiffer, perhaps.

Michelle Pfeiffer Is Rumored To Potentially Lead Yellowstone Spinoff

Though Kevin Costner recently discussed Yellowstone for the first time in nearly a year, stating his interest in returning after previously making it clear he didn't want to, the Oscar-winning filmmaker can't reverse the negative effect his exit already had on the flagship western. Had he not bowed out over scheduling issues, which included calling the show out in court during his divorce proceedings, it's likely Paramount Network and Taylor Sheridan wouldn't have been so pressured to craft an endgame scenario.

But here we are, and if McConaughey's financial requirements are deemed to be too pricy for the network, RadarOnline says Michelle Pfeiffer is interested adding another TV credit to her resume, which also includes Showtime's 2022 anthology drama The First Lady and HBO's 2017 TV movie The Wizard of Lies. (Before that, her three most recent TV roles were a trio of '90s appearances in Picket Fences, Muppets Tonight and The Simpsons.)

Here's how the outlet's source explained it:

Matthew's stalling could really cost him and he's still hasn't inked a deal. Kevin's return isn't set in stone either — and he's only going to get a cameo at best, thanks to his hard-line tactics, so the [coast] is clear for Michelle to take over! . . . She's really excited and ready to go. Word is, she's very close to a deal and she really wants to do this, unlike her indecisive male counterparts.

Of course, without something more official being announced, it's hard to take this report without heaping grains of salt. I would absolutely love to see Pfeiffer step up as a long-lost Dutton family member who returns to the ranch to raise hell for its detractors. Especially after her return to blockbuster narratives in recent years.

While Batman Returns' Catwoman will always be a fan-favorite role from the actress' career, she more recently joined the MCU as Janet Van Dyne in the Ant-Man & The Wasp movies, as well as Avengers: Endgame. (Not to mention her roles in Murder on the Orient Express and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.) So she'd definitely bring a renewed sense of star power to a Yellowstone sequel if she was indeed a favored replacement.

Plus, I think we can all agree that having another badass female in the family would be a boon for Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton, who often has to handle all the misogyny-destroying monologues herself. (At least assuming Reilly was honest in denying the rumors about her and co-stars' contract negotiations for the spinoff being a source of contention.

For now, fans can stream all currently available episodes of Yellowstone with a Peacock subscription, with the prequels available to stream via Paramount+ subscription.