Mean Girls’ Reneé Rapp Responds To Rachel McAdams’ Comments About Her Casting

Reneé Rapp gained wide recognition when she first portrayed Regina George in the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Before you knew it, she got cast to reprise her iconic role as part of the cast of the theatrical version of Mean Girls: The Musical . Luckily, there were no Burn Book moments between Rapp and Rachel McAdams who played Regina George in the 2004 comedy film. After McAdams made positive comments on the casting of her memorable character, the Broadway star had comments of her own to make too.

Rachel McAdams was a true standout playing Regina George in one of the best movies of the 2000s . It looks like another young actress will have a turn wearing those giant heels around the North Shore halls in the form of Reneé Rapp. The Notebook star dished on ET about what she thought of the casting for this generation’s Queen Bee and they were nothing but positive.

I don't think she can do any wrong. She is amazing. She's already got me beat with that voice. I'm just excited to see her incarnation. It's such a great character. It's so much fun to play. I hope she has a great time with it. I can't wait to see it.

Looks like Reneé Rapp has a fan in the Regina George OG! It’s such a compliment to receive from a talented actress such as her. Rachel McAdams didn’t simply play the leader of The Plastics, but she slayed it as part of the original Mean Girls cast . She brought out beauty and confidence in the role, a snarkiness, and a dangerously wide smile resembling trouble brewing. And can you believe that the Canadian actress was 26 portraying a high school junior? No wonder Mean Girls is considered one of McAdams’ best movies .

Those encouraging comments did not escape Reneé Rapp. According to ET’s TikTok video , the American actress/singer gushed towards McAdams and was really feeling the compliments.

She's so cool. She's so sick. I saw this and I was so geeked. I love her. I'm obsessed with her.

I would have loved it if Reneé Rapp could have gotten into character during this moment and said, “I know, right?!” The Sex Lives of College Girls actress said the trick to playing Regina George this time around was not to overthink anything so that the role can flow through her naturally. She’ll also be in the same boat as McAdams playing the role of a high school teen while in her ‘20s.

Rapp admits she’s in a different place in acting now compared to when she first took on the musical role at 18. As she’s tackling a new medium by doing this in front of the camera compared to getting it right live on stage, it’s a new adventure for her. But based on what I saw in Mean Girls trailer , I have a feeling she’ll be the film’s standout star bringing her own form of evil to the role.