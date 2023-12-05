Meg Ryan Straight Roasted Billy Crystal Over Their Famous When Harry Met Sally Orgasm Scene And LOL

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal’s When Harry Met Sally… came out 34 years ago, and we still can’t stop talking about it and that famous fake orgasm scene. In one of the most memorable moments of the friends-to-lovers rom-com , Sally demonstrates to Harry at Katz’s Deli how easy it is for a woman to fake an orgasm, leading a female customer to hilariously tell the waiter, “I’ll have what she’s having.” While looking back at what online daters call one the best romantic comedies of all time, the 62-year-old actress roasted Crystal over their iconic scene in a LOL moment.

You can argue that the orgasm scene in When Harry Met Sally… was a pivotal moment in cinema for breaking the taboos of female pleasure. The “I’ll have what she’s having” quote was also a hilarious touch that made the scene laugh-out-loud hilarious. Hollywood Life reported that the film’s lead Meg Ryan was at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. amusingly roasting her male lead co-star and one of the night's honorees, crediting him for helping to make this scene a success. She said:

The scene came really naturally to me, and I really have Billy to thank for that. I’ve actually never been around anyone who made faking an orgasm easier. So thank you, Billy.

While Meg Ryan gave it her all with loud moans and table-thumping in public, Billy Crystal also played a vital (and funny) role in the scene. The Princess Bride actor was a real natural just sitting there with a straight face while watching his co-star’s performance from across the table. The disbelief on his face as well as annoyance at watching his friend successfully prove how simple it is for women to feign pleasure during sex is incredible.

I think the point proven in this scene is what makes this Rotten Tomatoes-favored movie so memorable. Sally is constantly proving Harry wrong about his theories about women and opposite-sex friendships. It shows what an impact two people can have on each other.

Believe it or not, the conception of the orgasm scene wasn't just through the comedic stylings of director Rob Reiner and writer Nora Ephron. Meg Ryan helped come up with her famous moment when Reiner told her they wanted to show how women feel during sex compared to just their male counterparts. With actions being louder than words, the Rom-Com Queen had the idea of reenacting how women feel instead of just talking about it in the scene.

The fact that she’s doing this at a restaurant in front of everyone with no shame proves her point to Harry, and it shows women everywhere they shouldn’t be ashamed when discussing the subject. Another little touch Ryan put in there was taking a bite of the coleslaw after her exaggerated presentation as if it were nothing. It’s moments like these, and Billy Crystal's reaction, that prove the rom-com is comedy gold.

According to Meg Ryan’s roast, only Billy Crystal can make a scene about a woman faking an orgasm so easy to accomplish in When Harry Met Sally... However, these two had chemistry that was off the charts, and they were an excellent comedy duo for a reason.