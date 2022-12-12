Megan Fox Claps Back At Haters Over Sexual AI-Generated Art

Actress Megan Fox has been a public figure for decades now, and is known for getting a ton of backlash in the process. Most recently she’s been in hot water of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly , and the unorthodox way they have of showing love . But she’s not one to simply stay quiet in the wake of criticism, and Fox recently clapped back at haters over sexual AI-generated art.

Over the last two weeks there’s been a trend on social media where folks are using an app that creates AI-generated art with your appearance. Even celebs have gotten in on the fun, including Megan Fox herself. She posted the results on her personal Instagram account, as well as cheekily wondering if anyone else’s art is super sexual in nature. As a reminder, you can check out below:

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Megan Fox unsurprisingly looks awesome in these images, which are known for making even us non-celebs into epic fantasy art. She shared eight different images of AI-generated art, which come to us from a company called Lensa AI. And while Megan Fox observed that her photos look pretty sexual, eventually she had to clap back against a hater online.

Given how often people online weigh in on Megan Fox’s appearance and behavior, she’s been known to fire back at folks who try to come for her in the comments section. This happened related to her AI-art; one person claimed that she already sexualizes herself regularly, taking umbrage with her being surprised/ blaming the app. She responded frankly to that lucky individual, posting:

Sigh. I was being sarcastic. How can everyone think I actually lack this level of self-awareness?

This response quickly went viral, even being picked up by the Instagram account named Comments by Celebs . Megan Fox might be an over the top personality, but she’s clearly not willing to take crap from anonymous folks online. And in this case, she seems offended that folks would think she was serious in her original post’s caption.

As previously mentioned, this isn’t the first time Megan Fox has taken to the comments section to give someone a piece of her mind. She recently fired back after someone asked about her kids in the comments of a racy photo dump. When they asked where her kids were, she responded with:

Wait wait wait. I… have kids?!? Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.

Of course, Megan Fox’s social media presence is pretty wild, which is why she and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly are constantly going viral. This is partly thanks to their bold outfits and controversial Hallloween costumes , as well as the way they show their love for each other– including drinking each other’s blood .