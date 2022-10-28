Megan Fox Begs Machine Gun Kelly To Get Her Pregnant After He Shares S&M Look

For as long as there have been famous people, celebrity couples have captured the attention of the public. One of the dynamic duos who are constantly making headlines are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who are often sharing their love for each other in unconventional ways like drinking each other’s blood . And most recently Fox begged MGK to get her pregnant after he shared an S&M look on social media.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently attended the Time100 Next Gala, rocking some bold looks in the process, and sharing steamy photos . The recording artist/actor leaned into kink for his look, and it looks like Fox absolutely loved it. Check out MGK’s post featuring a set of photos below courtesy of his official Instagram .

Talk about an understated outfit. All jokes aside, Machine Gun Kelly’s look no doubt turned plenty of heads, both at the Time100 Next Gala and to his 9.6 million followers on Insta. The caption is also pretty A+ as “I came for the Targaryen BDSM party” fits well given the recent finale of House of the Dragon . And it’s also a pretty accurate description of his look.

Megan Fox is one person who seemed enamored with her fiancé’s kink-leaning outfit for the Time100 Next Gala. So much so that she publicly asked him to get her pregnant… or kill her. Her response in the comments section reads:

Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth. Exquisitely devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.

Well, that’s one way of getting your partner’s attention, as well as the entire internet. Indeed, Fox’s comment on Machine Gun Kelly’s post has gotten a whopping 4.8k likes and hundreds of responses at the time of writing this story. And it’s due to antics like this that the public is so invested in the celebrity couple’s wild ways of showing love to each other.

Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly came out with their relationship in June of 2020, fans have devoured every move they made. This includes a few rumors of a break-up , although it’s clear that the two celebrities are still very much in a relationship . And posts and comments like these will no doubt keep people talking for the foreseeable future.