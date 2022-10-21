Megan Fox Claps Back At Hater Who Asked About Her Kids In Recent Instagram Photo Dump

Actress Megan Fox has been a public figure since a young age, growing up in front of our eyes and even becoming a mother in the process. She’s most recently made countless headlines over her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and their unconventional way of showing affection. And the Transformers actress clapped back at a hater who asked about her kids in the comments of her recent photo dump.

Megan Fox has a whopping 20 million followers on Instagram , and is often posting sharing of herself or Machine Gun Kelly. The 36 year-old actress usually doesn’t post photos of her three kids in the same grid alongside her racy photos, which makes a great deal of sense. But some commenter online recently asked where they were in Fox’s most recent post. You can check out the photo dump below,

This post has literally millions of likes on Instagram, it’s also got countless comments, some of which are focused on Megan Fox’s kids with her ex Brian Austin Green . And once such a comment caused her to actually respond.

As previously mentioned, someone online comments on Megan Fox’s recent post asking where her children were during her latest set of images. The Jennifer’s Body star eventually clapped back at one of these commenters, saying:

Wait wait wait. I… have kids?!? Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.

Well, there you have it. Clearly Megan Fox wasn’t a fan of the unsolicited parenting advice, or any other insinuation that might come from asking about her kids. Fox knows she’s a mother, and is using social media the way she sees fit. And that includes keeping her three kids largely out of the public eye, rather than featuring them on her massively popular social media accounts.

While Megan Fox (who seems great for some Marvel roles ) didn’t offer more than this one comment on the matter, these type of unsolicited opinions highlight the type of struggles that women in Hollywood often face. They’re usually the ones asked how they balance work and motherhood, while those questions are almost never asked of male stars who are parents.

For the most part, Megan Fox’s massively popular Instagram is full of photos of herself, usually in full glam and with a racy caption. As such, it doesn’t exactly seem like the appropriate place to post family photos. Of course, the internet is especially invested in any content featuring Machine Gun Kelly , as the couple consistently makes headlines for their antics.