Megan Fox Reacts To People Online Being So 'Fascinated' With Her Thumbs

Megan Fox has been a celebrity for nearly two decades now. Throughout much of this time in the spotlight the public has been mesmerized with her gorgeous looks, although there is one part of her appearance that fans have been transfixed with: her clubbed thumbs. And Fox has reacted to people online being so "fascinated" with her digits.

The Jennifer’s Body actress became a sex symbol starting with her role in Transformers, and there have been countless comments made about her appearance over the years, both positive and negative. She recently stunned on Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, which also featured an interview with Fox talking about her body issues . During that interview, the 37 year-old also spoke about the public’s fascination with her thumbs, sharing:

I don’t know why people are so fascinated by my thumbs. They’re just kind of short. Is it really that crazy?

It’s a fair point. While being a celebrity is a dream for many, the reality of this type of notoriety definitely has its downsides. And for Megan Fox, that means plenty of conversation about her body… even down to her thumbs. Luckily she’s able to stand in her truth and share exactly what that’s like for her.

Fox lives with brachydactyly, which is a genetic condition that affects bone growth. It can affect one’s fingers and toes, manifesting in the New Girl actress’ small thumbs. While plenty of people live with this condition, Fox’s celebrity has resulted in plenty of fans being fascinated with her fingers.

Later in that same interview that accompanied Megan Fox’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover , she also offered another way of looking at her smaller thumbs. Namely the use of palm reading, and what the shorter digits mean. As she put it,

It’s known in palmistry as a ‘murderer’s thumb.’ Because they say the shorter this area from the knuckle to the tip of the finger is – especially the thumb – correlates to how short your temper is.

If this is the case, then I put the fan who goes up to Megan Fox and tries to talk to her about her thumbs. They might just end up on the receiving end of that short temper. Although smart money says that she’s got a tough skin given her years as a public figure.

Aside from her looks, another reason why fans are focused on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stress is because of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship woes . There’s been rumors of infidelity dating back to Super Bowl weekend, and it’s unclear if/when they’ll be able to reconcile. While Fox and MGK were photographed in Hawaii , she was absent from his birthday photo dump and hasn’t been wearing her engagement ring.