Megan Fox Threw On A Swimsuit For Sports Illustrated, Then Got Candid About Her Body

It’s almost hard to believe it, but actress Megan Fox has been a public figure for nearly two decades, thanks to her long career in film and TV. She’s also made countless headlines related to her personal life, most recently her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. Fox recently threw on a swimsuit for Sports Illustrated, then got candid about her body. And despite being known for her stunning good looks, she’s got issues just like so many of us.

Megan Fox recently debuted as the cover model for Sports Illustrated 's swimsuit issue, alongside Martha Stewart, pop star Kim Petras, and model Brooks Nader. She was unsurprisingly stunning in the images, but also got vulnerable in a profile for SI Swim . During this chat Fox opened up about her own body issues, sharing:

I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never ever. When I was little like that was an obsession I had, like, ‘I should look this way.’

It’s a cliche that “celebrities are just like us,” but it’s a sentiment that often rings true. And while Megan Fox is known for her beauty, she’s got her own struggles to deal with, including body dysmorphia. And that’s something that countless fans have also experienced in their life.

Body dysmorphia is something that can affect anyone, and the Transformers actress is living proof. Fox’s body has been very much on display and commented on throughout her long career, starting as an extra in Bad Boys 2 . Later in that same interview, Megan Fox revealed that these feelings pre-date her time on the big screen, saying:

And why I had an awareness of my body that young, I’m not sure. It definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies were not even like acknowledged. The journey of, like, loving myself is going to be never-ending.

While Fox might be #goals for some fans out there, this is a vulnerable peek behind the curtain for the 37 year-old actress. The Sports Illustrated covers basically broke the internet, largely thanks to the inclusion of both her and Martha Stewart. And aside from the images themselves, each of the cover models also got to share how they feel in swimsuits, and get honest about any insecurities they may be facing.

Of course, this is just the latest example of the Jennifer’s Body actress making headlines recently. All eyes have been on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship woes , with the public eager for any updates on how the pair is doing. While Fox and MGK were photographed in Hawaii together, she was noticeably absent from MGK’s birthday post . What’s more, she hasn’t been wearing her engagement ring since their drama began.