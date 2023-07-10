Megan Fox Says She Didn’t Even Have To Prep For Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover, And I’m Honestly Impressed
Megan Fox stunned in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, but she didn't even prepare her body for the shoot.
While Sports Illustrated is a publication that’s been going strong for decades, some of its most iconic covers have come from the annual Swimsuit Issue. This year there were four cover models including Megan Fox and Martha Stewart, both of whom stunned in their respective photo shoots. It turns out that Fox didn’t even have to prep for her cover, and I’m honestly impressed. I guess there’s a reason she played the lead character of Jennifer’s Body.
Megan Fox has been making countless headlines lately due to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, although she’s been keeping busy professionally. On top of appearing in the upcoming movie the Expendables 4, she also broke the internet thanks to shooting the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She was asked by Extra TV about her prep for this cover, and it turns out that she didn’t need to do much. And I’m impressed by her constant focus on fitness. As the New Girl actress shared:
Talk about dedication. While many of us would be hitting the gym extra or dieting before modeling in a swimsuit for an opportunity like Sports Illustrated, Megan Fox seemingly didn’t have to. Mostly because she’s already a fitness pro who tries to live on a clean nutritionary diet. Plus, she doesn’t have any vices that might otherwise affect her physique. Maybe I need to take a page from her book.
Fox’s comments to Extra show just how seriously she takes her fitness journey all year round. It’s an impressive feat, considering the amount of hours in the gym and clean eating that she’s committed to. While many of us may go in and out of being dedicated, the Transformers icon is making her body a temple 24/7. And the results are definitely on display for her Sports Illustrated images.
As previously mentioned, Fox shared the honor of being a cover model with three other women, including 81 year-old Martha Stewart. The lifestyle guru and TV personality appeared on Today shortly after her cover was revealed, and told a very different story. Stewart actually prepared for the shoot for months, sharing she got the offer:
Those are two very different experiences, ones that are no doubt informed by the age difference between Fox and Stewart. But they proved that age is just a number, as they both looked gorgeous on their respective Sports Illustrated covers. Even if Megan Fox did far less prep than her colleague.
As previously mentioned, the Jennifer’s Body actress continues to make headlines related to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. It looks like the celebrity couple is still trying to work on things, although the status of their engagement remains unclear. Luckily Fox didn’t have to prep for Sports Illustrated, especially as her focus might have been on her personal life.
Megan Fox will return to theaters with The Expendables 4 on September 22nd. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Nick Venable
By Mick Joest