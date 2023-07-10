Megan Fox Says She Didn’t Even Have To Prep For Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover, And I’m Honestly Impressed

While Sports Illustrated is a publication that’s been going strong for decades, some of its most iconic covers have come from the annual Swimsuit Issue. This year there were four cover models including Megan Fox and Martha Stewart , both of whom stunned in their respective photo shoots. It turns out that Fox didn’t even have to prep for her cover, and I’m honestly impressed. I guess there’s a reason she played the lead character of Jennifer’s Body.

Megan Fox has been making countless headlines lately due to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly , although she’s been keeping busy professionally. On top of appearing in the upcoming movie the Expendables 4, she also broke the internet thanks to shooting the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue . She was asked by Extra TV about her prep for this cover, and it turns out that she didn’t need to do much. And I’m impressed by her constant focus on fitness. As the New Girl actress shared:

I really didn’t prep. I’m always super into my fitness anyway. And also I try to be really diligent about my skincare and also I’m really crazy about having an organic, clean diet. I have no cheat days anyway, so there wasn’t anything to like have to dial in. I don’t drink; I don’t drink coffee; I don’t smoke; I have no vices. So I was kind of, I guess, ready, in my mind anyway, based on lifestyle.

Talk about dedication. While many of us would be hitting the gym extra or dieting before modeling in a swimsuit for an opportunity like Sports Illustrated, Megan Fox seemingly didn’t have to. Mostly because she’s already a fitness pro who tries to live on a clean nutritionary diet. Plus, she doesn’t have any vices that might otherwise affect her physique. Maybe I need to take a page from her book.

Fox’s comments to Extra show just how seriously she takes her fitness journey all year round. It’s an impressive feat, considering the amount of hours in the gym and clean eating that she’s committed to. While many of us may go in and out of being dedicated, the Transformers icon is making her body a temple 24/7. And the results are definitely on display for her Sports Illustrated images.

As previously mentioned, Fox shared the honor of being a cover model with three other women, including 81 year-old Martha Stewart . The lifestyle guru and TV personality appeared on Today shortly after her cover was revealed, and told a very different story. Stewart actually prepared for the shoot for months, sharing she got the offer:

In November and said at the end of January you have to be ready to post for the cover of Sports Illustrated. That was the kind of request I’d never had before. And to be on the cover at my age was a challenge. And I think I met the challenge. I didn’t starve myself but I didn’t eat any bread or pasta for a couple months. I went to pilates every other day. And that was great, the pilates I’m still going to every other day because it’s so great. I live a clean life anyway ,good diet and good exercise and healthy skincare and all that stuff.

Those are two very different experiences, ones that are no doubt informed by the age difference between Fox and Stewart. But they proved that age is just a number, as they both looked gorgeous on their respective Sports Illustrated covers. Even if Megan Fox did far less prep than her colleague.

As previously mentioned, the Jennifer’s Body actress continues to make headlines related to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. It looks like the celebrity couple is still trying to work on things, although the status of their engagement remains unclear. Luckily Fox didn’t have to prep for Sports Illustrated, especially as her focus might have been on her personal life.