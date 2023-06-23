If You Ever Wondered What Filming A Bikini Shoot With Megan Fox Was Like, Sports Illustrated Just Shared Some Beachy Behind-The-Scenes Footage

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is iconic at this point. Models like Kate Upton and Christie Brinkley became superstars because of the magazine’s yearly issue. Over the years, the cover has expanded to include not only models, but also movie stars, athletes, and influencers. The 2023 issue was one of the most diverse, including women from a bunch of different backgrounds. It was also the year Megan Fox made her SI debut, and she looked absolutely stunning. Now, the magazine is sharing some behind-the-scenes footage of her shoot.

The footage in question shows the process of creating such an iconic cover like the Swimsuit Issue. The magazine went to the Dominican Republic to shoot the cover, and got incredible shots of Megan Fox looking gorgeous on the beach. The actress is clearly familiar with being a cover model for magazines, as she rocked the bikini photoshoot. You can see clips from the day in the SI Instagram post below:

The 37-year-old has been an it-girl for over 15 years, and she feels like a perfect candidate for the SI Swimsuit Issue, which is famously sexy and often provocative, like a lot of the actress's filmography. While this may be her first SI cover shoot, the This is 40 star has been on the cover of Maxim, Rolling Stone, and FHM. She looks incredible in the bikinis the team chose for her shoot and her hair and makeup are both glam and perfectly beachy. The video also shows Fox dipping behind the cameras to check out the shots, and she seems so happy with the photos.

Along with putting Fox on the cover this year, the magazine has diversified its models over the years, rebranding into something more empowering for women and championing representation. The models featured in cover shoots and within the issues are ethnically diverse, have all different body types, and are also varied in age. Ashley Graham broke barriers when she became the first plus-size model to dawn the cover in 2016. This year, Martha Stewart also was a cover model, being the oldest to ever do so at 81.

As for Fox, this swimsuit issue is part of a bit of a comeback. After stepping away from the center of the limelight for a few years, she's started making headlines again for her high-profile relationship with rock singer Machine Gun Kelly. The two got engaged at the end of 2022, but they have been on again, off again, ever since. The singer showed a lot of support for Fox’s SI cover shoot, despite their complicated status though.

Megan Fox is also returning to the big screen too, and you can catch her in The Expendables 4 which is set to hit theaters on September 22, 2023. Fans of the actress excited to see what she does next should also check out our feature on upcoming Megan Fox movies. For more information on other films hitting cinemas and streaming in the near future, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.