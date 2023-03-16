Megan Fox And MGK Are Reportedly Still Working Things Out, But How Do Their Friends Feel?

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While it provides fame and awesome opportunities, it can also make one's personal life into a very public matter. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox likely know this all too well, as they've been consistently making headlines since their relationship began. Most recently it looks like the engaged couple is on the rocks, thanks to an infidelity scandal that broke the internet over Super Bowl weekend. Fox And MGK are reportedly still working things out, but how do their friends feel?

All eyes have been on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly lately, as fans look for clues as to the state of their relationship. While the two have reportedly going through extensive therapy, the Jennifer's Body actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party alone, and without her engagement ring. And insider close to the couple recently spoke to People about the state of the couple, including how their friends feel about the drama. As they put it:

They're not completely done. They're still trying to sort through things, but most of their friends think it is likely over. They're just not ready to totally call it yet.

Well, that's some intriguing information. It sounds like those close to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly don't think that the couple will be able to recover from their latest drama. Of course, this is a pair of public figures who notoriously don't care what other people think, so the jury's still out.

The exact specifics of Machine Gun Kelly and Fox's relationship woes are unclear, but fans seemed to think it was an infidelity issue. There were rumors about MGK having an affair with a guitarist, which Fox eventually debunked on social media. But whatever the issue is, it's big enough that they're reportedly going through lots of therapy. What's more, Fox hit the Vanity Fair party solo. Another source spoke to People about her demeanor at that star-studded event, saying:

She seemed really happy and light. Super nice to everyone.

Sometimes when you're going through a hard time, you just really need to let loose and have some fun. Hopefully that's what happened with Megan Fox at the famous Oscars party, as she was photographed with pop star Billie Eilish. We'll just have to wait and see if anyone from her or MGK's camp offer a real concrete update about what's happening with the famous couple.

Both Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have largely done dark on social media in the midst of their relationship woes, and how much attention the public has given to the situation. This is quite the departure from their behavior at the height of the relationship, where they'd share outrageous images and captions with fans.