Megan Fox Returned To Instagram To Address Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors, And She Didn’t Mince Words

Megan Fox caused quite a stir last weekend, when she posted a cryptic quote on Instagram and scrubbed all traces of Machine Gun Kelly, before deactivating her account altogether. Cheating speculation began immediately, and rumors that the two had ended their engagement spread after Fox was reported to have removed her engagement ring . However, whatever went down between the Good Mourning actors may be different than what we think, as the Transformers star reactivated her Instagram to address the rumors, and she didn’t hold back.

There is currently just one post on Megan Fox’s social media account , in which she takes aim at the media for “baseless news stories” and rejects rumors of any Machine Gun Kelly infidelity, saying:

There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now 🙏💜

While the actress denied “interference” in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker), her post didn’t address the current state of her engagement. While that’s certainly not confirmation from the actress that they've broken up (or have reconciled, for that matter), she also offered no explanation for deleting all of her MGK pics and quoting Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” from the Lemonade album (which dissects Queen Bey’s struggles with infidelity in her own relationship).

It certainly appears that something happened and, days following Megan Fox’s Instagram deactivation, sources reported that the blood-drinking couple were “ trying to work things out ,” but trust issues were causing conflict. Others, however, noted that the Midnight in the Switchgrass actors’ relationship was full of highs and lows, and that Fox’s cryptic post was her way of trolling fans for attention .

Well, if that's what this was, it definitely worked. One rumor that seemed to take hold with MGK and Megan Fox’s fans involved Sophie Lloyd, a guitar player who works with Machine Gun Kelly . Those claims were quickly dispelled when her management team released a statement calling the rumors “meritless accusations made by social media.” Lloyd denied being involved with Kelly in a romantic way, saying she has never acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out on her own relationship.

It seems like the blowback that Sophie Lloyd is experiencing might be part of what Megan Fox was referring to when she asked people to “leave all of these innocent people alone.” Hopefully, the actress will provide more updates in the coming days regarding whether we can still expect that gothic wedding they've been planning.

