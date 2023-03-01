Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Going to Great Lengths To Repair Their Relationship

Celebrity couples have a way of making headlines, dating back decades. One pairing that's been turning heads lately has been Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and their unconventional ways of showing affection. Most recently they've been at the center of an infidelity scandal, resulting in break-up rumors. And according to a new report, Fox and MGK are going to great lengths to repair their relationship. Namely with lots and lots of therapy.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship hit some speed bumps during Super Bowl weekend, where things began playing out on social media in front of the world. While Fox has since denied the cheating rumors, an insider told Page Six that the couple are speaking to therapists every day via zoom sessions. According to that same source:

Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any permanent decisions.

This sounds like a sound decision, and indicates that Megan Fox truly wants to make the relationship with her fiancé work. Therapy is a great tool, although daily sessions is another level of commitment entirely. Although doing therapy from home should presumably make this a little bit easier on the pair of celebrities.

This latest report from Page Six definitely seems to indicate that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are trying to make it work. The pair were previously photographed entering a therapist's office, but now it seems they've shifted to virtual visits. Considering just how public their relationship is, this might be a great way to maintain some privacy while attending counseling.

As previously mentioned, the latest drama between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly all went down during Super Bowl Weekend. Shortly after attending the Grammys together, she deleted all of their images together on social media, before (temporarily) deactivating her Instagram. Since then there have been various rumors about their relationship turmoil, most of which revolve around infidelity.

When Megan Fox returned to Instagram to set the record straight, she claimed there was no cheating, and also seemingly shut down rumors about MGK having an affair with guitarist Sophie Lloyd. That post read:

There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now 🙏💜

Regardless of what's actually at the heart of their relationship woes, it does seem like things are precarious for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. When they were photographed recently she was not wearing her engagement ring, which definitely turned some heads. And considering this juxtaposition to the couple's typical affection, smart money says the public will remain invested in seeing how it all shakes out.

While their personal lives are in a state of flux, both MGK and Fox's careers are thriving. Fans are excited to see Megan Fox in The Expendable 4 alongside some film legends. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.