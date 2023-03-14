Megan Fox Distracts With Missing Engagement Ring, But Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Her Brand New Look

Actress Megan Fox has been a public figure for quite some time, and is known for making plenty of headlines. Most recently the majority of these surrounding her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, which is seemingly in jeopardy right now in the midst of an infidelity scandal. And while Fox distracted the public with her missing engagement ring, fans can’t stop talking about her brand new look.

Megan Fox went viral during Super Bowl weekend, where she suddenly deleted her photos with Machine Gun Kelly before (briefly) deactivating he Instagram altogether. The two are reportedly going through extensive couple's therapy, with the Jennifer's Body actress recently stepping out for Oscars night without her engagement ring. Check out Fox and pop star Billie Eilish at the Vanity Fair party below, where she debuted a killer new look.

(Image credit: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

While Megan Fox might be having some personal issues, you certainly can't tell from this photo. Fox seemingly took some much needed time to have fun, and debuted a gorgeous new red hair color while attending the Oscars after party. And fans are taking notice of both the look itself, and the fact that she's still not wearing her engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly.

The ongoing discourse surrounding MGK and Megan Fox's relationship makes a great deal of sense, given just how many headlines they've made over the years. The two previously were shown for the unconventional ways they show affection, and the wild engagement ring that Fox was rocking. Some of the responses wonder about how easy it is to get on and off, with one fan tweeting:

idc that mgk and megan fox broke up I just wanna know how she got that ring off her finger without slicing the fuck out of itMarch 6, 2023 See more

Some points were made. Machine Gun Kelly is known for having an outrageous style, so it should come as no surprise that the engagement ring he picked out for Megan Fox made an impact. We'll jut have to wait and see if/when she decides to one again rock that bling in public. Assuming the couple can find a way to move forward.

While Megan Fox denied rumors about infidelity when she returned to social media, but it's certainly clear that she and Machine Gun Kelly are going through a rough time. It's for this reason that so many people commented online about how great Fox looked at the Vanity Fair party, as one person tweeted:

megan fox, so stunning

Megan Fox has a tons of fans, who are known being vocal online. This has been especially true thanks to the ongoing Machine Gun Kelly drama, and the actress being far less active on social media. That's part of why her new red look blew up online, with another fan tweeting:

megan fox's stylist saying "this was giving a new girl with red hair and obviously a movie star" EVERYONE STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING MEGAN FOX IS BACK

While it might be argued that Megan Fox never really went anywhere, some folks online are calling his Oscars look her big comeback to the public space. Although with her engagement ring still missing, there is going to be continued discourse about the state of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

Some of Megan Fox's fans are identifying with her at this point, especially when dealing with relationship woes. One such fan took notice of their "break up" seemingly matching up with Fox, including the new hair style. In their words:

But being in the “red hair phase” of a break up at the same time as MEGAN FOX???? Iconic. What a time to be alive 🤌🏻March 14, 2023 See more

Of course, it still remains to be seen if Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly officially break-up. But it's safe to say the wedding plans have come to a screeching halt as the pair of celebs work on their relationship. One thing that is clear is that people are watching. Case in point: another Fox fan who tweeted out:

megan fox taking back her place as the it girl oh how we love to see it

We'll just have to wait and see how things ultimately shake out. But Megan Fox is definitely turning heads with her latest hair color change, as well as her killer look from the Vanity Fair Oscar party. It remains to be seen when she'll start attending events with Machine Gun Kelly again.

Professionally, Megan Fox has some exciting projects coming down he line including Expendables 4. in the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.