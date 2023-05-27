Melissa McCarthy And Javier Bardem Have An Idea For A Little Mermaid Spinoff, And Yes Please

The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Disney's The Little Mermaid has finally hit the schedule of 2023 new movie releases , and fans are already captivated by the magical world under the sea. The film, directed by Rob Marshall and featuring an incredible cast that features Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton, is surpassing original box office projections, and that could boost its chances of getting a sequel. And if McCarthy and Bardem get their way, we should all grab our snorkels and get ready to dive deeper into the enchanting world under the sea. The A-listers have an idea for a spinoff, and I’m so on board.

The two actors had a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter , during which they expressed their enthusiasm for the Disney project and each other's work. However, they both agreed that only one day on set together was not nearly enough, which led the No Country for Old Men star to pitch his idea for a follow-up for their characters. The actor made a compelling case for an Ursula and Triton spinoff, drawing from the sibling relationship between their characters. The Oscar-winning actor said:

But I had a moment where [Melissa] was delivering some pretty heavy lines, and they made my spine [shiver]. I felt the energy. So I didn’t see her Ursula until that moment, but I knew then that she had created a unique and iconic Ursula in this movie. She’s brought everything that you can ask for and imagine. So I need an Ursula spinoff, and since our characters are siblings, I want to have one scene with her while having dinner.

Can you imagine the magic and mischief that could unfold in an Ursula spinoff with Melissa McCarthy's incredible portrayal and Javier Bardem's regal presence as Triton? And why only one dinner scene? How about an entire film set at the table? Think My Dinner With Andre but with the beloved Disney Characters. Am I the only one bubbling with excitement at the thought?

Of course, the Bridesmaids alum quickly jumped on board with her co-star's idea. In fact, she took it even further, suggesting that if they're throwing the idea out into the universe, they should go all out and consider multiple sequels:

Let’s go for six or seven if we’re throwing it out there. C’mon!

Talk about diving into deep end. Though the actors are ready to take the plunge and keep the magic flowing, I doubt the House of Mouse would sign off on a dinner-centered story and add it to the list of upcoming Disney movies.

If a spinoff became a reality though, one intriguing option would be to explore the time when Ursula’s relationship with Triton and the rest of the underwater royal family took a dark turn. Picture a captivating origin story that delves into the villainess' transformation from a character similar to Ariel and her sisters to the disgruntled sea witch we see in The Little Mermaid. They made two movies featuring the Cinderella villain Maleficent and one very successful Cruella movie with a sequel in the works, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility.