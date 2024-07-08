Michael B. Jordan Had To Hide His Face In An Interview So No One Would See His New Movie Look, And Now I'm Intrigued

After a recent interview, Black Panther veteran actor Michael B. Jordan has fans like myself buzzing. The star is currently filming a, presumably, 2025 movie release and, during a video call, he had to hide his face so no one would see his new movie look. Honestly, I could not be more intrigued. So the speculation begin!

The intriguing moment took place during the actor's recent Zoom call with VIBE . Michael B. Jordan’s face remained hidden due to his undisclosed filming project, he explained:

I’m filming right now, and I have a look that I can’t really share.

This mystery makes me wonder whether this new look is for one of two particular projects. The first that comes to mind is his highly anticipated and secretive collaboration with director Ryan Coogler . And there's also upcoming I Am Legend sequel . So let's take a look at what we know about both productions.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

What We Know About I Am Legend 2

The long-gestating I Am Legend 2, a sequel to the 2007 post-apocalyptic hit starring Will Smith, could be considered amidst this speculation. As far as we know, the sequel isn't officially in production, but that doesn't mean that MBJ couldn't be doing screen tests for his role. The original film featured vampire-like creatures and, given Jordan's attempt to hide his appearance, he could be trying out significant prosthetics or special effects makeup to transform him into a similar character.

Given the nature of the creatures in the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of the classic Richard Matheson novel, Michael B. Jordan's dramatic physical transformation for this role could theoretically be a possibility. His decision to conceal his face might be to avoid any spoilers about his character’s appearance and maintain the element of surprise.

However, despite Jordan providing an update on the project earlier this month, reports indicate that the movie is still in the scripting stages. This makes I Am Legend 2 a less likely candidate for the project he's currently working on.

(Image credit: MGM)

What's Going on With Ryan Coogler’s Secretive Film Project?

As mentioned, another exciting possibility is the actor's secretive collaboration with director Ryan Coogler. Known for their successful past projects like Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther, this duo is expected to create something extraordinary again. Details about the project remain scarce, with no official confirmation from the studio or Ryan. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, insiders hint that the film is set in the Jim Crow-era South and may incorporate vampires and Southern supernatural folklore. There are also whispers that Michael B. Jordan could be portraying twin brothers in the movie.

Ryan Coogler is not just the mastermind behind the script; he's also steering the production through his company, Proximity Media. Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian join him in this endeavor, adding their producing prowess to the mix.

First reported to be in development back in January, this project was the centerpiece of a fierce bidding war during the winter. Warner Bros. ultimately clinched the deal, thanks to an innovative agreement that will gradually transfer some of the movie’s rights back to Coogler over the next several decades.

If these rumors are true, the Gen: Lock alum’s hidden look could be part of a character transformation involving elaborate makeup or prosthetics. The supernatural thriller genre, combined with a historical setting, opens up numerous possibilities for unique and visually striking character designs. The 37-year-old star might be concealing something big to keep the film’s details under wraps.