Why The Madison’s Premiere Is Dedicated To Robert Redford

Robert Redford’s legacy is full of phenomenal movies, from All The President’s Men to The Sting and so many more. His body of work also features many great westerns , like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and he was a long-time environmental activist. When you mix all that together, it makes sense why The Madison, which just premiered on the 2026 TV schedule , was dedicated to the late actor and filmmaker. However, the show’s director, Christina Alexandra Voros, told me exactly why they chose to pay homage to him with this specific show from Taylor Sheridan.

For context, The Madison , which is the latest show from Sheridan, follows a grieving family as they go from New York City to rural Montana after a devastating loss. It’s beautifully shot and highlights the gorgeous nature of this area very well. It also stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell as the matriarch and patriarch of this family that’s trying to understand what they’ve lost and what this land means to them.

At the end of the first episode, which sees unexpected deaths and this big trip West, a card was placed in the credits that dedicated the work to Robert Redford. Take a look:

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(Image credit: Paramount+)

After seeing this, I had to ask director Christina Alexandra Voros why they decided to honor Redford, who died in September of 2025. In response, she told me:

I think anybody who sees the show will understand why it was dedicated to Redford. As a storyteller who has had such a profound influence on so many of us in a landscape that was made iconic by his work, it just made sense.

In terms of the tone of the show, this makes perfect sense. Redford’s work, as the director said, had a “profound influence” on The Madison. Taylor Sheridan has also always been a fan of the actor. In fact, Redford almost played John Dutton in Yellowstone.

Along with the card dedicated to Redford, the show also features a scene about his movie, A River Runs Through It. The film, which he directed, starred Brad Pitt and Craig Sheffer, it was set in Montana and featured a lot of fly-fishing. The Madison also takes place in Montana, plus Kurt Russell and Matthew Fox’s characters, Preston and Paul, have an affinity for fly fishing. So, during the show, Pfeiffer’s character Stacy and her family sit down to watch A River Runs Through It, which was Preston’s favorite film.

So, not only was the episode dedicated to Redford, but it also paid tribute to a movie of his that shows off the parallels between his work and The Madison.

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It’s also worth noting that Robert Redford has a history with The Madison’s star, Michelle Pfeiffer. Back in 1996, they starred in the romantic drama Up Close & Personal, where the actor played a news director, and the actress was his protégée.

When he died, Pfeiffer was one of many to pay tribute to Redford as well. She posted a photo of them walking together, as the actor had his arm wrapped around her. Her Instagram caption read:

Until we meet again, my friend. 🤍

Overall, between the show's similarities to Redford’s work and his connection to The Madison’s star, this was the perfect project to dedicate to him.