Michael Keaton Opens Up About Finally Making Beetlejuice 2 With Tim Burton: ‘It Took A While To Get There’

It's almost too wild to believe but, after nearly 40 years since the release of its famous predecessor and years of sequel speculation, Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2 has finally wrapped ! Not only that, but it's also landed on the 2024 movie schedule . Now, the Ghost With the Most himself, Michael Keaton, opened up about how it feels to finally be able to return to his iconic character. Additionally, he opened up about collaborating with Burton again after all these years.

Michael Keaton is slipping back into the ghostly shoes of everyone's favorite "bio-exorcist" for the much-anticipated sequel, which is aptly titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Needless to say, the excitement amongst fans is palpable. During a recent chat with ET to promote his new film, Knox Goes Away, the Founder star couldn't help but spill some ectoplasmic about reprising his iconic role. The Batman veteran had this to tell the interviewer:

It took a while to get there. I didn't really think we were gonna do it and didn't want to do it, various times [in the] last few years, but it was more fun than the other one. [Tim] was really, really great -- back in his comfort zone. I could tell he was having fun. Which is really contagious, when you're around that.

I can't argue with him that it did indeed take "a while to get there," but I'm so glad he and his longtime collaborator finally linked back up. Honestly, I cannot wait to see Tim Burton back in his comfort zone. It feels like it's been a minute.

It might have taken a long time to get to this point but, based on what we know about Beetlejuice 2 , it sounds like it will be well worth the wait. Not only has the director reportedly ditched a lot of the CGI that has been pretty divisive in his latest work, opting for practical effects , but the talent in front of and behind the camera sounds incredible.

The excitement for the movie is real, particularly after the news that Scream star Jenna Ortega is joining the sequel . This development came after she worked with the director on Wednesday , the popular Netflix series she almost passed on . She is set to portray Lydia Deetz's daughter, Astrid, in the follow-up. Original Beetlejuice cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara will also return. Moreover, the cast will get a dose of new blood with the additions of Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci.

Tim Burton’s long-time musical collaborator, Danny Elfman, who composed his Batman movies and lent his haunting harmonies to the 1988 classic, will once again be orchestrating the eerie ambiance. With such a splendid lineup, the long-awaited follow-up is shaping up to be a ghoulishly good time. Hopefully, we won't have to wait nearly four decades for another sequel, should one be greenlit later.

Meanwhile, the Spotlight star is showcasing his versatility with Knox Goes Away, directing for the first time since 2009's The Merry Gentleman and starring as the lead. In this compelling drama (which opens in theaters on March 15), the star portrays a hitman on a profound personal quest, grappling with a rare form of dementia. At the same time, the character is also trying to mend his relationship with his estranged son, played by James Marsden.