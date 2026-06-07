Michael Has Been A Major Success, But How Has That Impacted The Jackson Family?

As a new crop of films prepare to debut amid the 2026 movie schedule, Michael remains a hit amongst viewers. Lionsgate bet big on Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic, and it’s certainly been paying off, given those massive box office returns. The studio is already moving forward on a follow-up to the musical film, and steady progress has reportedly been made thus far. All the while, though, some may wonder how the Jackson family is actually taking all of this in. Well, apparently, a number of Michael’s relatives have strong thoughts.

Many members of the Jackson family were front and center amid the rollout for Michael, and that was to be expected. And, of course, an added layer to that would be the fact that the late singer’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrays them in the film. While some members of the family – like Jermaine and La Toya Jackson – have spoken enthusiastically about Fuqua’s film, a report suggests that this “moment” means a great deal to them for a few reasons. While speaking to The New York Post, a family insider said this:

The success of this movie didn’t just bring Michael back. It brought all of them back. The phones are ringing again, the invites are coming again, and the family knows exactly what this moment is.

Per that source, the Jacksons are sliding back into prominence in a major way, thanks to the biopic. The family has long been associated with music-based success, though many of them, including most of the founding members of the Jackson 5, didn’t find as much fame as Michael did. Now, it would appear that the large brood has an opportunity to pick up some momentum and, according to The Post, several of Michael’s siblings – Jackie, Jermaine, La Toya and Marlon – are interested in launching a tour they allegedly want to name Thriller.

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Michael earned over $97.2 million domestically during its opening weekend, which contributed to a $218 million worldwide haul. As it stands, the movie has earned over $860 million worldwide, and it’s now the second-highest grossing musical biopic of all time behind Bohemian Rhapsody. Despite those receipts, it’s also said that the film represents more than the start of new business ventures for the Jacksons. A second insider also asserts that the narrative of Michael’s life has also been flipped in a more positive light:

For a long time, everything around Michael felt heavy. Now it’s light again. It’s a celebration, and the family is enjoying every second of it.

Michael Jackson was notably embroiled in child sexual abuse allegations during the ‘90s and in the 2000s, and many have discussed the impact those claims have had on his legacy. The initial accusations from 1993 were set to be referenced in Michael’s prologue and epilogue, though Jackson’s estate later found a legal stipulation that prevented one of the alleged victims from being depicted. With that, the ending was deemed "unusable" and had to be reshot for at least $10 million.

It’s unclear how a sequel would work around Jackson’s legal woes, though the studio seems bullish. While siblings Randy and Janet Jackson opted not to be part of the original movie, the others allegedly received large payouts for their involvement and are now eager to be part of a sequel. They'll reportedly be “supportive” of the endeavor “as long as the project is executed properly and the false allegations against Michael are not given excessive attention.”

The public will have to wait and see what happens with the Michael sequel but, in the meantime, the Jacksons may have some major career opportunities at their fingertips. For now, those who’ve yet to check out the biopic for themselves can still see it in theaters.