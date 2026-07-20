Why The Warner Bros. And Paramount Merger Was Just Temporarily Blocked By A Judge

The proposed merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance has become a much-discussed topic in Hollywood. While the agreement has passed through a few legal hurdles before final authorization, it has faced pushback from multiple parties. Most recently, a coalition of 12 states put in a bid for a restraining order to halt the merger from going through. Now, following that, a federal judge has temporarily blocked the corporate consolidation for a limited period of time, and she laid out her reasoning.

Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin ruled on the decision on Monday, and this newly installed restraining order will be in effect for two weeks (or 14 days). Variety also reports that the order could be extended as long as 28 days. When it came to her decision, Judge Martinez-Olguin made note of the California-led coalition “showing at least demonstrates that serious questions going to the merits remain, weighing in favor of preliminary injunctive relief.” She also added:

Paramount and Warner Bros. will continue to operate as separate, viable companies competing in the marketplace while they wait for the Court to adjudicate this case. The balance of equities, combined with the public’s vital interest in antitrust enforcement, therefore tips sharply in favor of the requested injunctive relief.

The judge also made mention of Paramount’s assertion that its business would not be harmed by any kind of delay until September. As for the coalition of states arguing against the merger, it’s their collective contention that it would break federal antitrust law. They also assert that the $110 billion business movie would lead to the production of fewer movies and TV shows within Hollywood. What this group seeks is a preliminary injunction that would block the merger until there’s been a formal ruling on the states’ lawsuit.

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Judge Martinez-Olguin also set a preliminary injunction hearing on August 3, but an agreement from both parties could delay that. Paramount has reportedly been wanting a hearing that includes live witnesses. As mentioned, the company wouldn’t run into any difficulties until this September and, at that point, it would owe Warner Bros. investors millions of dollars per day.

Warner Bros. Discovery was initially set to be acquired by Netflix, which put in an $83 billion bid for the company, though Paramount later pushed back with its own offer. The CEO for the streamer, Ted Sarandos, later explained that the high price tag prompted him and his colleagues not to present a counteroffer. Sarandos also talked about the potential impact of the deal, which is believed to lead to layoffs across both companies and alter the entertainment industry’s economic landscape.

Various celebrities have also spoken out against the merger, as Mark Ruffalo, Kristen Stewart and more signed an open letter opposing it. At that time, Paramount responded to the concerns and argued that the deal would “create a company that can greenlight more projects, back bold ideas, support talent across multiple stages of their careers, and bring stories to audiences at a truly global scale” while “strengthening competition.”

Whether this latest legal ruling will have any lasting effect on Paramount’s attempt to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery is too early to say. Regardless, what remains clear is that studio execs remain set in their attempt to absorb WB, while several states are also standing firm on their desire to block the merger.