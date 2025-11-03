George Clooney Reveals The Wild Dream He Had About Harrison Ford, And A Hot Tub Was Involved

George Clooney might be the man of our dreams, but, apparently, a different movie star is the man of his. The Oscar-winning actor recently shared one of the craziest ways his mind has wandered while he’s asleep. The Ocean's Eleven star got candid about one of his most unhinged dreams, which featured his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, fellow silver screen star Harrison Ford and an indoor Jacuzzi.

As of late, Clooney has been promoting his upcoming 2025 release, Jay Kelly. While doing press for the film, the A-lister took part in a lengthy interview with Esquire. That chat includes anecdotes about Clooney's early acting days, how he feels about the state of his career and what led him to be a successful movie star without ever being associated with one particular role. Clooney also got candid about the interesting dream he had, which involved Ford knocking him down a peg:

I’d had this weird fucking dream where I came into the house, and there was a Jacuzzi in the middle of the kitchen, and Amal was in the Jacuzzi with Harrison Ford. And then they get out and I’m like, What are you doing, Harrison? And he says, [grumbly Ford voice] Oh, you know. And then they get in the car, and they sit in the front, so I had to sit in the back. Like I’m the kid.

Apparently, this dream may have spawned from George Clooney anticipating meeting Harrison Ford at a birthday party, and the mind has a crazy way of spinning the most innocent of interactions into a crazy dream. The part where Clooney had to sit in the backseat of a car while being third wheel in his wife’s Ford love affair is hilarious, and I’m curious to know what Amal thought about this. When George met Ford, he told him about the dream and of course he had the perfect reaction:

And he’s like, [grumble] Oh, just shut up. That dream had happened, like, a week before the party. I don’t often dream about Harrison Ford. I said to him, I had a dream about you, motherfucker. I told him the dream, and he goes: [deep voice] This happens to me all the time. In his grumpy, grumpy way. He just killed me. And, you know, to me he’s Indiana Jones and Han Solo! I mean, come on!

I love that Clooney was starstruck by Ford, given the former is one of the coolest guys on the planet. Of course, his only possible competition being a movie star like Ford. Of course, the Star Wars icon reacted in the most Harrison Ford-way possible, totally living up to his reputation. I’d also like a rough figure on how many people have gone up to Ford explaining their hot-tub related dreams because, apparently, Clooney is far from the first.

This story is charming and chaotic, and a perfect movie-star anecdote for Clooney to share. This is par for the course for the Michael Clayton star, who has had many stories told about him over the years about pulling pranks on Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise and shipping motorcycles to Italy. He may be having a fan boy moment over Ford, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s had that effect on others as well, and has been the subject of a handful of dreams that involve hot tubs and beautiful Italian properties.

When George Clooney isn't dreaming of Harrison Ford, you can see him in Jay Kelly, which hits select theaters on November 14th and will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription on December 5th.