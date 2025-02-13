Mickey 17 Has Screened, And First Reactions Call Robert Pattinson’s Sci-Fi Flick ‘Incredibly Smart,’ But There Are Some Quibbles
Bong Joon-ho's Parasite follow-up is nearly here.
Pretty much since Bong Joon-ho won three Academy Awards in 2020 for Parasite (including Best Picture), movie lovers have been excited to see what he does next. At long last, his next project is hitting the 2025 movie calendar soon. Mickey 17 is an adaptation of the book Mickey7 by Edward Ashton and stars Robert Pattinson as the titular expendable. The sci-fi dark comedy has screened for critics, and first reactions are hitting social media. Let’s see what people think.
Before we get to the critics, though, for those unfamiliar with the source material, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) is a disposable clone worker living on the human colony Niflheim. As an “expendable,” he takes on lethal jobs, with his body being regenerated after each death. Things go awry when Mickey 17 is wrongly presumed dead and Mickey 18 is also created. Emily Murray of GamesRadar says the film feels especially relevant in current times, writing on X (Twitter):
Co-starring with Robert Pattinson are Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo in the role of a nasty dictator. The Nerds of Color praises all of the performances in Bong Joon-Ho’s Mickey 17, especially that of Pattinson in the dual role. They write on X:
Liam Crowley of ScreenRant agrees that Mark Ruffalo shines in this cautionary tale. Mickey 17 has even changed the way this critic thinks about being a human. The critic writes:
Eli Johnson, senior writer at POC Culture, writes via Bluesky that the director — who also wrote the screenplay — provides a brilliant commentary that’s bolstered by its lead’s performance. Johnson says:
John Nguyen of Nerd Reactor agrees Robert Pattinson is more than capable of pulling off both Mickey clones, but this critic thinks Bong Joon-ho might have missed an opportunity to expand the story toward the end. Nguyen writes:
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo also had a minor issue with Mickey 17, writing that the political movements feel too real to be fun:
Matt Maytum of TotalFilm has no such issues, thinking that the director is able to strike the right chord between its satirical message and its eccentricities. In Maytum’s words:
BJ Colangelo of Slashfilm is on board with much of the praise the film is receiving in the first social media reactions. The critic calls it “uncomfortably funny” and poignant, saying it’s Bong Joon-ho’s best English-language film to date:
CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg called Mickey 17 “wacky sci-fi fun” after seeing footage at CinemaCon, so that on top of these reactions should inspire optimism in anyone who’s read the book or simply saw Parasite and is looking forward to the director’s next movie. Unfortunately the wait to see it isn’t quite over yet. Mickey 17 is set to hit theaters on Friday, March 7.
