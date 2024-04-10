'Mickey 17' Trailer Reaction: Robert Pattinson Unlike We've Ever Seen Him Before
Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho graced the stage at CinemaCon 2024 to premiere the trailer for their upcoming sci-fi flick, ‘Mickey 17.’
Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho graced the stage at CinemaCon 2024 to premiere the trailer for their upcoming sci-fi flick, ‘Mickey 17.’ Watch CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell break down what we saw, and find out why you should be eagerly anticipating these 17 Robert Pattinsons to hit the silver screen.
