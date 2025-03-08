I've Started To Realize That Midsommar Has Become My Comfort Movie, And I Don't Know How I Feel About This

So…I may have a problem.

As you might have noticed from the headline, I’m starting to realize that Midsommar is my comfort film. At first glance, if you’re not aware of what the movie is about and have only seen maybe a poster or two, you might not think anything of it. But, most know.

Most really know.

I am someone who spends most of her time watching some of the best horror movies ever , so I really started to think more about why I find comfort in a film that is, quite literally, known to make people extremely uncomfortable. So let’s talk about it—I’m considering all of you readers my therapist for the next few minutes, so buckle up!

I’ve Always Loved Horror Movies

If you know me, you’d know I like horror movies. Many people sometimes look at me like I’m crazy when I talk about how I love all kinds of horror, but there is just something so thrilling about horror.

It could be a typical slasher. I’m not the hugest fan of them, but there’s plenty to love regarding ingenuity with kills, creativity and more. Movies like the Saw franchise fit into this category.

Then there are the classics; the ones that really paved the way for modern horror movies. These could be films from the earlier days of cinema, like the classic Nosferatu, or they could relate to the 1970s and 1980s when horror was king. Something I always point to is the Halloween films .

But, there’s always been one kind of horror that I truly love the most, and that is psychological horror, especially when mixed with things we don’t quite understand, such as folklore from another country. I genuinely think that the scariest thing that can happen to someone is when their mind feels like one thing is happening when it’s not, or you don’t know who you are anymore, and psychological horrors take that to another level.

Mix that with traditions from a foreign land and buckets of trauma, and you get Midsommar.

But Midsommar Is The One I Cling To On My Bad Days

Midsommar is the best A24 horror movie – and that’s saying a lot because there are some brilliant A24 horror movies, but nothing has surpassed this one for me. I’m assuming that if you’re here, you know what the movie is about. But if not, the film follows a young woman who travels with her emotionally distant boyfriend and his friends to Sweden for a traditional festival that has dark roots.

If you haven’t watched it, CONSIDER THIS YOUR SPOILER ALERT.

The movie is shot beautifully by the wonderfully talented Ari Aster (this was only his second film). And the acting is phenomenal – because, of course, Florence Pugh pulls it off in one of her best roles . But there’s just something about it that draws me in every time. Now, on days when I feel down, I find myself drawn to it. Often.

It’s A Beautiful Representation Of Grief And What It Does To Someone

Breaking down why, I think the most significant explanation as to what makes me find comfort in this very uncomfortable film is that it’s the perfect portrayal of grief. Of course, outright, we see the way that Dani (Florence Pugh) grieves the loss of her family in the opening minutes of the film, screaming and crying and having panic attacks because that’s typical. It’s what most people would do in this situations

As the film progresses, we see different stages of grief come together that remind me of times I’ve lost someone, or of losing something valuable to me that I really wanted, or experiencing significant pain. We see that silent, distant type of grief. We see how she tries and clings to others to deal with it. There’s that unmistakable pull, that yearning she craves for acceptance when she loses everything – and it’s what leads her to join the women in that May Queen dance around the maypole.

All of those different kinds of grief are hard to portray, and it’s something that anyone, no matter who, can connect with. Maybe that’s why I like Dani so much – because there’s a little bit of her in all of us whenever we have experienced a considerable loss in our lives.

I Also Don’t Mind Seeing The People Who Hurt Her Get What's Coming To Them

I just want to preface this by saying that I don’t condone violence in any way. I may view some of the most violent movies out there and enjoy them, but I’m not saying to go out and physically take care of those who wronged you.

That being said, there is something liberating about watching the people who hurt Dani get taken down one by one.

Granted, there are a few who I don’t think deserve what came to them. Josh (William Jackson Harper), for example, didn’t seem like a bad guy and genuinely looked like he just wanted to do his project and get the heck out of there once he realized that things were a little screwy. But Mark? I didn’t cry for his death when his face was skinned, and he was turned into the “fool” for the burning.

And don’t even get me started on Christian. I hate that man with EVERY fiber of my being. The actor is great! I hope he does a lot more in Hollywood. But I didn’t mind him getting burned in that cabin. Is it traumatizing and a horrible way to die? Of course. Truthfully, though, treating Dani like garbage after she lost her entire family just put a sour taste in my mouth. By the time the commune drugged him, I had lost all sympathy.

Personally, I Think I’ve Just Connected To Dani In Many Ways

Maybe what it comes down to is that I connect with Dani in many ways. I always felt that there are times in our lives when we truly need people around us, and if we don’t, we travel down a dark and dangerous road. Midsommar almost feels like a cautionary tale about that—because Dani didn’t find the family she needed after hers was taken from her, she fell into the one that understood her pain and kept her scared—even if it wasn’t what was healthy.

It’s something that I think all of us have done once or twice: leaning into something we know isn’t great as a coping mechanism. Sure, this movie is that on a much bigger scale, but it’s there all the same. I think I lean into it as comfort because it reminds me that we’re not alone. We are all dealing with our grief and pain, and we need to find ways to understand how to control it. If not, we fall into rabbit holes like this.

I don’t know; I think I might be a little crazy. There are so many upcoming horror films , but often, when I see them, I find myself comparing many to Midsommar and wondering if any will ever surpass that. I don’t think there are any other horror movies that will become a comfort to me like this one has…but movie studios can try to make them.

Until then, I suppose I’ll just look forward to any new A24 horror film. Or maybe book a session with a therapist. Who knows what the future will bring?