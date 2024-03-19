The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare's Henry Cavill And Alan Ritchson Appear To Have A Feud On Instagram, And Could They Be The Next Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman?

The earlier months of the 2024 movie schedule have seen friendships forged and tested on massive scales. We’re going to see more action on that wavelength this summer, as frenemies Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are finally starring together in the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool and Wolverine.

However, we may have a new pair of feuding fellas that could give them a run for their money thanks to the The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare cast . More specifically, there seems to be a “feud” brewing between Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson, or at least a recent post from Cavill would lovingly suggest that. Take a look at the evidence below and judge for yourself:

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

In my professional opinion on fake celebrity feuds that are totally friendships, the Cavill/Ritchson pairing is one that has definitely proven itself to be a new source of entertainment. Honestly, I can’t tell if the footage from The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare shown in this clip is an actual scene from the finished product or an outtake being shared with the public.

I’m ok with that either way, because if there’s anyone game for being literally huge goofballs, it’s these two lads. Heading into the comments of Cavill's Instagram post only further highlights that energy, and the results are just as hysterical.

With the caption to this post revealing that the former Witcher star is fond of calling Reacher’s leading man “Big Al,” it’s the comments section that really brings the chemistry between these co-stars to life. Here’s what transpired:

“Alan Ritchson: Oh wow. Very kind of you. ***Deleting my post where I share my honest hate for you and disparage you and all your ancestors.

Henry Cavill: I miss you, too.“

It’s official: Cavill and Ritchson are the next Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Which is kind of awesome, as the casting possibilities that could arise from such an association are pretty amazing. It also doesn’t hurt that both men are currently working with Amazon MGM Studios, as Henry Cavill’s in-development Warhammer 40,000 series is planning to become a part of the Prime Video subscription platform that sees Reacher raking in some serious numbers.

But let’s take things a step further, shall we? If Guy Ritchie ever gets the greenlight for The Man From U.N.C.L.E. 2, which he absolutely deserves, Alan Ritchson could very easily become the new Ilya Kuryakin without question. Or, if those Henry Cavill Wolverine rumors are true, then Alan could be the perfect variant of Deadpool to follow along for the ride. A Reynolds/Jackman collaboration with Ritchson/Cavill? Sounds like a good idea to me, bub.

In the meantime, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be opening in theaters on April 19th. So you’ll want to clear your schedule and get your tickets as soon as possible if you want to support Team Cavill/Ritchson? Or is it Team Ritchson/Cavill? There are no wrong answers here, I suppose.