There’s A Wild New Deadpool 3 Rumor Circulating, And It Involves Henry Cavill

The MCU has become a well-oiled machine, constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie set to release is Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine, and there are countless rumors about what that movie might contain. And the latest wild rumor claims Henry Cavill is playing a surprising role in the movie. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, so fans are trying to fill in the blanks. Many of the rumors are about the Deadpool 3 cast list, and who might show up during the movie's runtime. Case in point: a new report by GiantFreakinRobot claims that Henry Cavill will appear in the movie... as a variant of Wolverine. Is anyone else's mind blown?

Part of why the hype surrounding Ryan Reynolds' threequel is so high is because Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in the blockbuster. The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine showed that the movie is focusing on the multiverse concept, with Wade Wilson seemingly tasked by Loki's TVA to save the universe.

There has been chatter that we'll see Deadpool fight his variants, and if this latest rumor about Henry Cavill is to be believed, there will also be different versions of Wolverine running around. We should take this report with a grain of salt for now, but if the Superman alum actually took up Logan's claws it would blow the minds of moviegoers.

Of course, it's more than possible that this rumor won't actually play out. Since fans have wanted to see Cavill play Captain Britain in the MCU, a possible role as Logan variant in Deadpool 3 could put the kibosh in that possibility.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As previously mentioned, there are countless rumors about what might happen when Deadpool 3 finally hits theaters this summer. Marvel security is notoriously tight, so this chatter will likely continue until the movie is finally released. Although perhaps the studio and Ryan Reynold himself will provide more clarity as the marketing campaign picks up and he starts promoting the R-rated blockbuster.

Since the first footage from Deadpool & Wolverine was a brief teaser, more information about the movie's content should presumably come whenever a full trailer finally arrives. Hopefully this will answer big questions that have been surrounding the project, including Emma Corrin's role, and whether or not we'll see various rumored actors like Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Halle Berry's Storm, and more. And now we can add this new rumor about Henry Cavill to the mix. Is it July yet?

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. While we wait for more information, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your other trips to the theater.