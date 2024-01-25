Guy Ritchie's The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare: An Updated Cast List, Including Henry Cavill And Alan Ritchson

History is about to come alive again on the 2024 movie schedule , as director Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action/adventure film that looks to cover a part of World War II not widely discussed. With this covert ops movie drawing the likes of Argylle’s Henry Cavill and Reacher himself Alan Ritchson into the cast, things already sound like they’re going to be quite explosive on the big screen.

As Ritchie seems to be in full on can’t stop/won’t stop mode at this phase in his career, those action notables aren’t the end to this film’s impressive roster. So it’s time to take a look at the rest of the crew ready to set Europe ablaze for king and country in this movie based on author Damien Lewis' book of the same name.

Let's start with those two gents we’ve already mentioned before moving onto the rest of the recruits lined up to do the job. Trust me, you're going to be blown away by who else is part of this would-be wrecking crew.

Henry Cavill

For someone who’s been hotly tipped as one of the best prospects to become the new face of the James Bond movies , Henry Cavill has certainly stacked his plate with espionage-adjacent credits. Most notably, Cavill's previous teaming with Guy Ritchie on The Man From U.N.C.L.E speaks to that sort of endeavor.

That's probably part of how Cavill reunited with the helmer to tackle a more grounded espionage caper. What’s more, the two are set for yet another movie, which, according to Deadline wrapped production in early 2024. Previously, Henry was also seen stretching his spy muscles as the titular lead to Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle.

Alan Ritchson

Actor Alan Ritchson looks like he’s a man that could double as a mountain. With an impressive stature, the man has been the star of Prime Video subscription holders’ screens thanks to his lead role in the Reacher series.

Also seen testing his might against Vin Diesel in Fast X, as well as playing a major role in the DC Comics series Titans, Ritchson is now heading to the front to do some damage. You can practically hear the witty repartee between Alan Ritchson and Henry Cavill, but there are plenty of other conversation partners waiting to take a crack as you'll see in the rest of the cast assembled.

Eiza González

Another veteran of the Fast Saga universe, Eiza González’s Hobbs and Shaw character is still waiting to resurface within the vast continuum of figures hiding in those particular shadows. But keeping her busy in the meantime is her unknown character in this new Guy Ritchie action/history extravaganza.

González can also be seen on the 2024 TV schedule , as she’s also part of the cast for Netflix’s series adaptation of author Liu Cixin’s sci-fi novel series 3 Body Problem. Making things all the more exciting, Eiza has already re-teamed with Mr. Ritchie, as well as Henry Cavill! The Godzilla vs. Kong star can be seen soon in an untitled action movie that should be The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare director's next release.

Alex Pettyfer

As a once and former Alex Rider in Stormbreaker, actor Alex Pettyfer started his career as a cinematic spy right from frame one. Pettyfer would branch out through various genres, thanks to films like In Time and Magic Mike granting him the opportunity. More recently, the Beastly actor also made his directorial debut through the 2018 movie Back Roads.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Playing the role of young Tom Marvolo Riddle/Voldemort in 2009’s Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, Hero Fiennes Tiffin made quite the impression, although most would best remember Tiffin as Hardin Scott, the male lead in the After series. The nephew of M himself, Ralph Fiennes, Hero’s casting in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is yet another interesting coincidence in the young actor’s career.

Babs Olusanmokun

If you’re a loyal viewer of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, then you’ve definitely seen Babs Olusanmokun before. Playing the role of the mysterious Dr. Joseph M’Benga on the Paramount+ exclusive series, his ship physician character helps keep the Enterprise running at full steam. But outside of that particular role, Olusanmokun is also a veteran Guy Ritchie performer, as he was featured in the Jason Statham revenge thriller Wrath of Man.

Henrique Zaga

Also credited as Henry Zaga, this Brazilian actor might best be known as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, one of the Marvel-adjacent characters featured in the infamously postponed The New Mutants. On top of those credits, Zaga has also made a name for himself in the streaming world, as part of the casts to Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room.

Til Schweiger

Actor Til Schweiger’s experience in World War II filmmaking is perhaps one of the most notable in this entire cast list. That’s not knocking anyone else present in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’s lineup, but when you have something like Inglourious Basterds’ Hugo Stigliz on your resume, that’s kind of a huge calling card. Schweiger's work in espionage pictures can also be seen in his role of The Watchmaker, a part in one of the best action movies in recent years: Charlize Theron’s Atomic Blonde.

Henry Golding

Another previous member of the Guy Ritchie company, Henry Golding was last seen working with the director on the 2020 crime comedy The Gentleman. Keeping his action credentials sharp through pictures like the G.I. Joe spin-off Snake Eyes, Golding’s spot on the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare roster further bolsters the combat cred present among the cast. Henry has also been cast in The Old Guard 2 , joining action vets Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman for that Netflix-bound sequel.

Cary Elwes

Re-teaming after their previous work on Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Cary Elwes and Guy Ritchie are back at it again with The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. A legendary actor who’s held landmark roles in projects ranging from The Princess Bride to Saw, Elwes has been keeping his espionage skills up to date thanks to his recent part in the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning cast .

That’s a lot of people to get to know in what seems like a short time, but don’t worry. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is slated to hit theaters on April 19th, so you have plenty of time to prepare. Though you should keep an eye on this cast list, as any major additions to the roster will be reported as they happen.