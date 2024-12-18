See How Tom Cruise Reunited With Some Of His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Stars To Celebrate A Complete Unknown

Few people seem to love movies more than Tom Cruise. The revered leading man is a true cinephile, indulging in many of the excellent features that continue to hit cinema. So it’s not too surprising that he recently took in a screening of the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. The fact that he supported the film was cool enough, but the icing on the cake was that he reunited with some Top Gun: Maverick co-stars and more at the event. By the looks of it, this was a happy affair.

A screening of the aforementioned 2024 movie schedule release was recently held by Searchlight Pictures in London. There in support of the film were cast members Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro along with director James Mangold. Also on tap was rising actor Greg Tarzan Davis. With Davis, Barbaro and Tom Cruise all present, there were three Maverick alums in the building, and they were all smiles when posing together Check out the sweet pic down below:

(Image credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

It warms my heart to see that the bonds formed amongst the cast of the Top Gun sequel remain intact. The group has remained quite close in the few years since their acclaimed film dominated at the box office in 2022. In fact, the Maverick stars actually have a group chat that they use to keep up with each other. Funny enough, Mr. Cruise was left out of the chat, as his younger co-stars don’t want to bother him with their jokes and memes. That’s understandable, as he is a busy man, after all.

Still, it seems the Days of Thunder star certainly isn’t too busy to support former co-stars. Earlier this year, the Oscar nominee also showed up at the Twisters premiere to support fellow collaborator Glen Powell. As for the screening of A Complete Unknown, everyone seemed happy to be together. Check out a group shot of all the stars down below:

(Image credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

Searchlight Pictures shared additional photos to its X account, with one particularly fun shot showing Tom Cruise and Timothée Chalamet together. I can’t help but wonder if there will come a day when those two star in a movie together. Seriously, the notion of the two talented actors coming together for a project is exciting. Of course, both are both busy, but it'd be great to see them make it work at some point.

That aside, there’s also the matter of the reported Top Gun 3, which has seemingly been gaining momentum over the past year. Nothing has been confirmed as of right now, but even Glen Powell’s comments on a threequel are enough to make one feel optimistic about it happening. I’d like to think that many would agree with me when I say that it would be great to see that entire cast back together again.

For now, though, I’m just happy to see a few of them back together and celebrating what could become one of the best films of the year. Critics have praised A Complete Unknown thus far, with much of those positive comments involving Timothée Chalamet’s performance as Bob Dylan. I’d love to hear Tom Cruise’s review and also hope to see more reunions between him and his various former co-stars.

A Complete Unknown opens in theaters on December 25. In the meantime, those who are feeling the need for speed, can stream Top Gun: Maverick with a Paramount+ subscription.