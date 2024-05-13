A Halle Berry Butt Pic Was Posted By Her Partner For Mother’s Day, And The Comments Section Is Wild

People celebrate Mother’s Day in a myriad of ways. Some go to brunch with their moms, others enjoy a nice day at the spa or folks just enjoy a nice quiet time at home with their mamas. Halle Berry also got in on the holiday by sharing a sweet tribute to her own mom. And, at the same time, the partner of the fan-favorite actress – who’s known for sharing cheeky (no pun intended) tidbits on social media – dropped a fun butt pic of her on the holiday. And, unsurprisingly, the comment section of the post is wild.

The 57-year-old actress certainly loves a good holiday post as recently evidenced by her bunny-filled Easter message . Of course, she also doesn’t mind sharing pics in which she shows a bit of skin. However, this time, it was boyfriend Van Hunt who shared a revealing snapshot on her behalf. The musician honored his partner with a photo that showed her standing on a balcony with her bare bottom pressed against the railing. Appropriately, Hunt also included a caption that was filled with booty-related puns. Check it out:

I have to say, I appreciate the clever word play that the Grammy winner implemented for this one. It may not be the first way that I’d think of honoring a partner on Mother’s Day but, hey, there’s different strokes for different folks. Also, based on the comments section, I think this is a post that a number of people feel they can really get behind. (I’m sorry, I couldn’t help myself.) For the most part, fans seem to be here for Van Hunt’s post. Read the responses from those who were over the moon (sorry again) for it:

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥I love seeing my internet boyfriend in love with his beautiful Queen oh snap I hope my husband don’t ever see my post🫣 - @themahoganycircle

I love y’all!!!! Don’t give ✌️fcks about what folks think! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 Continue to live & love life and each other.❤️ - @sweett_03

Halle’s Black genes stronger than a mutha fuqa bcuz sis aging with the FAVOR [OF] GOD!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 - @sepiasoul71

How do you zoom in?? Im looking to get similar plants, “asking for a friend." - @iamkchild

You a wild boy. Bruh its a great to see how you love your lady. Keep being that example. - @leonbatiste

The couple, who’ve been romantically linked since 2020, seem to be head over heels and don’t mind paying tribute to each other on the interwebs. Just last year, Halle Berry shared a sweet post for her beau , saying he was “everything I was made to believe was asking too much!” People show their love in different ways, and you can’t help but appreciate the bond these two have.

And, speaking of showing love, Halle Berry – who is a mommy to daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry (16) and Maceo-Robert Martinez (10) – did that in a different way on Mother’s Day. She took to her own Instagram to share some photos of herself with her own mom. The A-lister also added some sweet sentiments via her caption. Take a look:

The Boomerang veteran has proven that she has an incredibly fun and positive presence on social media. Not only does she share small glimpses into her personal life and also posts about her movies on occasion. She doesn’t mind poking fun at them either, as was the case when she joked about The Call on its 11th anniversary. The Oscar winner is also a proponent of self love , which is why she had no problem clapping back at haters who said she was too old to share nudes online.

Clearly, Van Hunt doesn’t seem to think so, considering how he honored his lady on Mother’s Day. Based on what we’ve seen from both him and his partner’s social media activity, I don’t think this’ll be the last time we see a post like this one. We can probably also expect fans to react in the same way.

