Monster’s Ball Actor Coronji Calhoun Sr. Is Dead At 30
The former child star will be missed.
One of Halle Berry’s most memorable roles continues to be in the 2001 drama Monster’s Ball, especially considering it’s the performance that led to her Oscar win. The actress’ co-star Coronhi Calhoun Sr, who played her young son Tyrell Musgrove has died at the age of 30. The former child star passed away due to congestive heart failure last month.
Coronji Calhoun Sr. died on October 13 following being well-known for his role at ten in the movie that also starred Billy Bob Thornton, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Peter Boyle and the late Heath Ledger. The news was shared by The New York Post.
Following his death, it’s been reported that Halle Berry and Monster’s Ball producer Lee Daniels contributed money to his family’s GoFundMe page. In response, Calhoun’s mother Theresa C. Bailey wrote this:
Halle Berry and Lee Daniels each donated $3,394 to the fund. At the time of this article’s publication, a little over $10,400 has been donated to aid the family’s unexpected tragedy. Coronji Calhoun Sr’s only acting credit was in Monster’s Ball, but it was most certainly a powerful one as the movie followed Halle Berry’s Leticia as she deals with her inmate husband (played by Sean “Diddy” Combs) enduring death row before falling in love with his prison guard (Billy Bob Thornton).
In the movie, Halle Berry plays an abusive mother to Coronji Calhoun Sr’s character, who was 10 at the time. Per a former interview with Gate (via People), it was a difficult role for Berry to take on. In her words:
Halle Berry is gearing up to release her directorial debut, Bruised, hitting Netflix on November 17, where she’ll play a disgraced MMA champion who gets back in the ring after her son unexpectedly returns. The actress also has a movie called Moonfall set for early 2022.
We don’t know much about Coronji Calhoun Sr’s life following Monster’s Ball since he has remained away from the spotlight, but his young death will certainly come as a surprise to many. By his adoptive mother’s words, he was a special person who gave back to his community and family. We send our deepest condolences to Coronji Calhoun Sr’s family, friends and fans who will miss him.
