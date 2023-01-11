Morris Chestnut Gets Real About Fans Always Confusing Him With Tyrese Gibson Over Fast And Furious Role

Being recognized in public is something every actor has to deal with on a recurring basis. However, no matter who you are or what comfort level you have with fan interactions, it’s still wild when the public mistakes an actor like Morris Chestnut for someone like Tyrese Gibson. It’s probably a good thing that the Girls Trip star mentioned this mix-up when he did, as Fast X’s position on the 2023 new movie releases slate makes this story quite timely.

During Chestnut’s recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show , he was questioned about the times he’s been confused with other stars in Hollywood. And sure enough, he had this Fast Saga story to tell:

I get mixed up with, people say ‘Yeah, I loved you in Fast and Furious!’ Tyrese.

Yes, you absolutely read that correctly. Apparently some people think that the actor known for his role on Fox’s The Resident , and most recently appeared in Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters , has that close of a resemblance to Tyrese Gibson. Besides both men being handsome leads who know how to make their presence known on the screen, it’s kind of hard to mix these two up.

Tyrese Gibson isn’t the only Black leading man who Morris Chestnut has been mistaken for. Further along in that same conversation. he continued to share a couple other notable celebrities he’s apparently a dead ringer for. Prepare yourself for even more fun with mistaken identity, as here’s who else Morris has been called out for resembling:

Very recently, for the first couple of times they thought I was Charlamagne tha God… I was in Starbucks one day, they said ‘It’s so nice to meet you Mr. Taye Diggs.’ So yeah, I think just any bald headed black dude with a goatee.

At least in the case of Taye Diggs, there’s a shared connection with The Best Man series, so mixing up Morris Chestnut with his franchise co-star isn’t the largest stretch. Though when it comes to actual resemblance, radio host and Kanye West conversation partner Charlamagne tha God isn't too much of a jump. In fact, he may be the one out of all of these would be doubles that physically maps the closest to Chestnut’s facial features.

While Mr. Chestnut is definitely a star in his own right, it’s still interesting to hear the people who audiences at large may accidentally confuse him with. Maybe that sort of scenario will change after this call out, or maybe Morris Chestnut will continue to be identified as resembling other, more wild doppelgängers. Only time will truly tell, and the man himself will probably share even more of those stories should they crop up.

Whether you want to watch Tyrese Gibson in his many appearances on the Fast and Furious franchise timeline , or if you still want to see Morris Chestnut in the streaming series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, one service has you covered. At the time of this writing, both of those options can be found by those with a Peacock subscription .

Meanwhile, Fast X hits theaters on May 19. 2023, beginning the two-part conclusion to the Fast Saga. And no, to the best of our knowledge, Morris Chestnut hasn't been cast as the long lost brother of Roman Pierce, but apparently that's not a bad idea to consider for the final film.