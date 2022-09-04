Movie Theaters Delivered 3 Dollar Tickets, Excitement For Fans

There’s nothing quite like watching a movie on the big screen. Audiences are reminded of that everytime they step into a movie theater, and many were reminded this weekend when they took advantage of a special $3 Saturday from theaters across The United States. National Cinema Day, as it was called, delivered discounted tickets in markets throughout the day, and the response from fans seems to be extremely positive.

We won’t have the full numbers or know the full impact until the end of the holiday weekend, but numerous people took to Twitter and other social media platforms to excitedly talk about their discounted tickets and what they decided to see. Many others also commented on how busy the theaters seemed, especially for a weekend that didn’t include a major superhero release or some other kind of first weekend big budget event film. Some even posted about going to see multiple movies or staying nearly the entire day at the theater.

National Cinema Day represented a group effort from all the major movie studios and theater chains. Tickets for all movies were discounted to $3 with the goal being to get people back into the theaters and hopefully get them excited for many of the long-awaited releases coming up this fall when fans will be treated to a ton of fun titles including Black Adam, Black Panther 2, the latest Halloween and the long-awaited sequel to Avatar, as well as all the upcoming awards contenders for the Oscar race.

This first round of discounted tickets is being treated as a trial run by all involved, but the stated hope is that this will become a regular thing if fans like it and it works out financially. It’ll likely take months before we have any resolution on that front, but given all the positivity on social media, there’s certainly some optimism this could be a tool to keep building momentum and remind people of how awesome the big screen is. That’s something Marcus Theaters President and National Association Of Theater Owners Chairman Rolando Rodriguez discussed when he dropped by the ReelBlend podcast last week.

This is not about driving large sums of money through the door. This is about a celebration of movie-going, attending the movies, getting (people) back in the theaters and reminding everyone that we’re a great social experience. When you’re sitting around in a room with another 150 or 200 customers that you don’t even know and you’re experiencing that laughter on the screen or that emotion together, it’s very impactful.

Thanks to big titles over the last year like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick, many fans have returned to the movies after the industry was largely shuttered during the worst of Covid. Hopefully with an exciting slate on the horizon and initiatives like National Cinema Day, many more will once again make it a part of their schedules.