I love ‘70s cinema . In fact, if you were to ask me what my favorite decade of film is, I'd easily say the ‘70s. It just had so much grit and personality.

Well, one of the greatest directors of that era was Martin Scorsese, and one of his most celebrated movies is Taxi Driver, which is about a deranged cabbie (Robert De Niro) who has grown antagonistic toward the city and believes it's his duty to clean it up.

Now, even though this movie came out in 1976, it's still just as impactful today. Here's why.

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(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

For Me, This Is Unquestionably Scorsese's Best Movie

I once opined that the 1980s was Scorsese's best decade. However, I definitely think Scorsese's best movie came from the 1970s, as that's Taxi Driver. What's so potent about the film is just how mysterious Travis Bickle is as a character. I'm not the first to ask this (that would be Tarantino), but WAS Bickle really in the military, or was it just something that he concocted for himself to find purpose in his life? Is he seen as a hero at the end, or is it just his last dying wish?

Screenwriter Paul Schrader and director Martin Scorsese created one of cinema's most compelling characters, and we're left with a story that is both revelatory and disturbing in that we get a true sense of the innermost thoughts of a troubled man. Plus, the scariest thing might be that there are probably more Travis Bickles in America today than there were back when this movie was first released.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The Film’s Score Truly Transports You

I don't think I've ever heard a score that has been more instrumental to the greatness of a film than Bernard Herrmann's work on Taxi Driver.

I talked about Bickle earlier, but this score complements his personality PERFECTLY. The theme is both sad and lonely, but it has a rising, dramatic quality to it that highlights Travis's simmering rage. And Scorsese uses this score expertly throughout the story.

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At times, when Bickle is riding around at night by himself, we get the somber, jazzy side of the score. When he picks up customers whom he deems to be threatening, the heavy, dangerous side of the theme occurs. It's really quite something, and the film wouldn't be nearly as good without it.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

And Scorsese Has The Creepiest Performance In The Entire Movie

When talking about the best Breaking Bad characters, Walter White usually comes to the top of the list. That's because he's the actual villain of the story, and it's up to the viewer to come to that conclusion.

Well, while one might argue that Travis is the true antagonist of Taxi Driver, I wouldn't say he's even the sickest character in the film. That would be the disturbed passenger who slips into the back of Travis's cab, played by Martin Scorsese himself. In his brief appearance, his character details what he's going to do to his unfaithful wife, and it's absolutely horrifying.

In fact, Scorsese plays the role so well that you start to question if Bickle is actually in the right when he becomes a vigilante if it means scrubbing the world clean of men like this. It's truly unnerving.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

In Hindsight, Taxi Driver Definitely Should Have Beaten Rocky For Best Picture

I love the Rocky movies , but come on now. There is no way that the original Rocky should have beaten a movie like Taxi Driver for Best Picture.

Because while I understand that the first Rocky is a feel-good story, Taxi Driver actually had (and still has) something to say about loneliness and the male psyche. Plus, with all of the Rocky sequels - which tended to get more and more ridiculous (in a good way!) - I think, in hindsight, that Rocky winning Best Picture is kind of silly given that it would become such a silly franchise.