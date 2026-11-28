The Supernatural Ending Jensen Ackles Actually Wants Is So Much Better Than What We Got
I would have wanted this instead.
Supernatural may have ended over six years ago, but the series is still a fan-favorite when it comes to rewatches with your Peacock subscription. The show’s 15 seasons were a roller coaster ride involving the Winchester brothers fighting just about everything Hell would throw at them, and more. However, Supernatural’s controversial series finale has given fans a lot to talk about, and a lot of it is not great. After hearing Jensen Ackles’ own version of the ending, I wish we had gotten that instead.
The Supernatural series finale in November 2020 saw Ackles’ Dean getting killed while on a hunt and Sam (Jared Padalecki) living the rest of his life with an unknown wife and a son who was named after his brother. Sam eventually died of old age and met back up with Dean in Heaven. It’s been previously revealed the SPN finale was very different pre-COVID, and a lot of it changed and people had to be cut out, understandably.
Ackles reiterated what the ending would have been had it not been for COVID while at a Supernatural fan convention ( via tvdkami), and I am once again mourning what the pandemic took from us:
I would have loved more than anything for this to actually happen. The amount of characters that Supernatural introduced and killed off during its run, or just straight-up forgot about, was a large number. He went on to talk about Kansas performing, a moment that would have been absolutely perfect, given that “Carry On Wayward Son” was SPN’s unofficial theme song. It would have looked like this:
Of course, there is only so much that could have been done at the time with all the restrictions, and at the very least, the series brought back Jim Beaver as Sam and Dean’s late surrogate father, Bobby Singer. That was better than nothing, in my opinion.
There were a lot of expectations for Supernatural's finale, and it's still disappointing to think about, even considering the extenuating circumstances. That hasn't stopped Ackles from sharing his own take about what he would have done with the finale.
For him, he also feels like there was a missed opportunity to end the show on a twist, something Supernatural was known for doing.
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I would have been alright with an ending like this, despite it's shocking nature. Though I'll admit it's mostly because I wasn’t fond of how the finale turned out. Dean’s death dragged on, the penultimate felt more like a finale with how Sam, Dean and Jack defeated God/Chuck, and Castiel dying. Yes, things could and should have been different and they worked with what they had, but I still wish it had played out in a different manner.
Having recently rewatched Supernatural, I saw the finale again, and definitely think it could have been better. However, I’m just glad the series was able to still knock out a finale given the circumstances, and we can still extrapolate out all of this stuff from the cast in hindsight. Could have, should have, would have.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
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