Supernatural may have ended over six years ago, but the series is still a fan-favorite when it comes to rewatches with your Peacock subscription. The show’s 15 seasons were a roller coaster ride involving the Winchester brothers fighting just about everything Hell would throw at them, and more. However, Supernatural’s controversial series finale has given fans a lot to talk about, and a lot of it is not great. After hearing Jensen Ackles’ own version of the ending, I wish we had gotten that instead.

The Supernatural series finale in November 2020 saw Ackles’ Dean getting killed while on a hunt and Sam (Jared Padalecki) living the rest of his life with an unknown wife and a son who was named after his brother. Sam eventually died of old age and met back up with Dean in Heaven. It’s been previously revealed the SPN finale was very different pre-COVID, and a lot of it changed and people had to be cut out, understandably.

Ackles reiterated what the ending would have been had it not been for COVID while at a Supernatural fan convention ( via tvdkami), and I am once again mourning what the pandemic took from us:

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Loved to have actually gotten to shoot the ending that we were intending to shoot. That being said, that doesn’t change the outcome of how it ended. So if we got to do the ending that was originally scripted, which I think a lot of you know, and for those that don’t, was Sam comes to Heaven and walks up to The Roadhouse, and I come out, and we have that little meeting that we ended up having on the bridge.

I would have loved more than anything for this to actually happen. The amount of characters that Supernatural introduced and killed off during its run, or just straight-up forgot about, was a large number. He went on to talk about Kansas performing, a moment that would have been absolutely perfect, given that “Carry On Wayward Son” was SPN’s unofficial theme song. It would have looked like this:

But then I say, ‘Hey, come in here. Some people I want you to see.’ We walk through The Roadhouse, it’s all the people from the show, all the characters. The actual band Kansas was going to be the ‘Roadhouse band.’ And then they were signed on to do it. I think one of them was on a plane about to head to Vancouver when they got the call and said, ‘Hey, we’re shutting down. Get off the plane.’

Of course, there is only so much that could have been done at the time with all the restrictions, and at the very least, the series brought back Jim Beaver as Sam and Dean’s late surrogate father, Bobby Singer. That was better than nothing, in my opinion.

There were a lot of expectations for Supernatural's finale, and it's still disappointing to think about, even considering the extenuating circumstances. That hasn't stopped Ackles from sharing his own take about what he would have done with the finale.

For him, he also feels like there was a missed opportunity to end the show on a twist, something Supernatural was known for doing.

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So I would have liked for that to happen, but I’ll add just a little extra to that, which is during that kind of reunion, so to speak, I would have liked Jack to come through the front door and just walk up to Sam and Dean and be like, ‘I need to send you guys back.’ And then that’s the end. Then we’re just like, ‘What? Well, wait!’ Which just would have been great, which just opens the door right to something into the future. We can still do it. Not too late. But, by the way, we could go back to that bridge and be just looking out and pull back, and Jack’s behind us, and he’s like, ‘Guys, I hate to do this to you.’

I would have been alright with an ending like this, despite it's shocking nature. Though I'll admit it's mostly because I wasn’t fond of how the finale turned out. Dean’s death dragged on, the penultimate felt more like a finale with how Sam, Dean and Jack defeated God/Chuck, and Castiel dying. Yes, things could and should have been different and they worked with what they had, but I still wish it had played out in a different manner.

Having recently rewatched Supernatural, I saw the finale again, and definitely think it could have been better. However, I’m just glad the series was able to still knock out a finale given the circumstances, and we can still extrapolate out all of this stuff from the cast in hindsight. Could have, should have, would have.