I’ve been looking forward to the release of the Meet the Parents movie, Focker In-Law , all year. However, following its premiere on the 2026 movie schedule , it’s been met with a pretty rough Rotten Tomatoes score of 32%. While that might be a scary number to see, I’m here to tell you I think you should ignore it and focus on some other figures.

Focker In-Law Has Not Been Well Received By Critics

At the time of this writing, Focker In-Law’s Tomatometer score is sitting at 32% based on 95 reviews. And when you look at the blurbs from reviews featured on Rotten Tomatoes , they are not complimentary.

Michael Cook from KLRT-TV wrote that while it’s a comedy, “what’s missing are the laughs.” ScreenRant’s Liz Declan thought that the movie wanted to side-step the two sequels that came before it, but “sadly” “offers much of the same.” According to Gabrielle Moss at Collider, there’s “just not much left to milk” here. And Brett Arnold from Yahoo wrote that even though he thinks this is the best Focker film, it still “settles for a low hum of ‘cute enough’ antics.”

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So, even though this movie got some fresh reviews, overwhelmingly, Focker In-Law fell into the rotten category for the critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Why You Should Go See Focker In-Law Anyway

Now, I’m always of the opinion that you should make up your mind for yourself with a movie. So, yes, obviously, you should go see Focker In-Law. However, there are also some numbers we can point to that signify there is a group of people who do really like this movie.

First of all, the audience score for Focker In-Law is great. It sits at an 86% based on over 250 reviews. Overall, I’d say that’s a pretty stellar Popcornmeter score, and a sign that this movie is a crowd-pleaser.

Also, it’s worth noting that at the time of this writing, Focker In-Law actually has a higher audience score than Meet the Parents. While the OG movie starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro has an 85% from critics, making it the highest-reviewed film in this franchise, it has a 79% on the Popcornmeter. Of course, Focker In-Law’s numbers can fluctuate as reactions continue to pour in. However, right now, according to audiences, it’s comparable to the original.

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I, personally, also really enjoyed the flick. As a fan of the original movies, I thought Focker In-Law was a very fun film that referenced the Meet the Parents movies in clever ways, while also providing a fresh take on the early 2000s comedy. Plus, I’ll take any opportunity I can to see Ariana Grande flex her comedy chops, and I loved watching Ben Stiller and Skyler Gisondo play father and son again.

Along with the numbers I cited above, I think it’s worth noting that Meet the Parents' first sequel, Meet the Fockers (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription ), has a significantly worse audience score than Focker In-Law. It sits at 58% on the Popcornmeter, which is shocking to me considering I know plenty of people who love Meet the Fockers. Along with that, the sequel’s critics' score is 39%, which is only a little bit higher than Focker In-Law’s score.

So, all this is to say, maybe don’t think too hard about that 32%. Clearly, there are folks who have loved Focker In-Law, and as one of those people, I wholeheartedly believe it’s worth a trip to the movie theater.