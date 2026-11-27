With Hallmark’s upcoming movie , Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, set to premiere on the 2026 Christmas movie schedule , it’s hard not to think about a possible sequel for this Disney World-set movie. Considering it took place in Florida, it only feels natural that it could expand to more Disney Parks around the world. So, I asked the cast, director and a producer where they want to go next for another Hallmark romance, and I’m obsessed with their answers.

Holiday Ever After’s Director And Richard Kind Want To Make A Movie At Tokyo DisneySea

Despite feeling like vampires while filming at Disney World at night, the cast of Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True had a blast working and living in the parks . So, they were all thrilled when I brought up the idea of doing another one in a new location. For director Ryan Landels, Tokyo is the dream, as he explained:

My gosh! I mean, Disneyland's in my backyard. I have a soft spot in my heart for it. But I have to say, I had the good fortune to go to [Tokyo DisneySea], and that park is unbelievable.

As he said that, Richard Kind, who plays Alan, jumped in to ask why DisneySea differs from the other parks. In response, Landels explained that it takes some inspiration from “Jules Verne,” and he noted that there are rides there he’d “never seen” before.

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Kind was over the moon to learn all about this, as he excitedly said that he “had no idea” the park was like that. And I have to say, my excitement about taking a Hallmark movie to Japan matches Kind’s. In response to that, the director of Holiday Ever After said:

No, it has its own thumbprint. It has its own identity. And I mean, I know that all the Disney parks globally distinguish themselves in certain ways, but to me, that one was just a lovely experience going there. So that would be my vote.

Again, I think this would get my vote too. As someone who has only been to the parks in the United States, I think it'd be so fun to live vicariously through these characters as they head to DisneySea. Seconding that, Richard Kind excitedly said:

That is my desire to go to Tokyo. But I had no idea that it was different, that Tokyo Disney is different. I would love it. I would love it. I would love it.

Christy Carlson Romano, who was sitting between the two men and plays Nicole in the movie, also said “sign me up” in regard to that idea. Bryce Durfee, who plays Sam, also said “let’s go to Tokyo” during my interview with him, Kiera actress Taegen Burns and producer David Wulf. However, while he name-dropped Tokyo (and Paris) as well, there’s a different location he discussed with Durfee and Burns that I think is worthy of (another) movie too.

The Team Also Wants To Make Another Movie At Disney World

While the cast and creatives named a few great places Holiday Ever After could go next, there’s also something to be said for staying in Disney World. To that point, producer David Wulf told me:

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I still feel like we could stay in all the same parks and still do an entirely amazing movie and see more. You know, I mean, there's more to see. So I feel like you don't have to go far. I can still stay here.

He makes a fair point: Disney World is a massive place, and they could easily make a sequel there. To that point, I asked them which rides they’d like to highlight if they were to keep the Holiday Ever After magic in Florida. Here’s what they had to say:

Bryce Durfee : I mean, Guardians is kind of amazing. I don’t know how we would shoot on Guardians, but it would be –

: I mean, Guardians is kind of amazing. I don’t know how we would shoot on Guardians, but it would be – Taegen Burns : – so much fun. Tower of Terror.

: – so much fun. Tower of Terror. Bryce Durfee : Oh, Tower of Terror.

: Oh, Tower of Terror. David Wulf: Animal Kingdom too. There’s some stuff we can do for sure, absolutely.

Well, there’s certainly more magic to see at Disney World. However, I’m also hoping that Holiday Ever After’s team finds themselves in Japan too. Really, I’ll be happy with a movie at any of the Disney Parks. However, these ideas the cast and creatives threw my way are phenomenal.

Considering Hallmark has made multiple NFL romance movies now, I feel like traveling to various Disney Parks for romances is not that far-fetched. So, here’s hoping Hallmark sees this and turns Holiday Ever After into a franchise that hops to the Disney Parks around the world.