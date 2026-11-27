Dunesday Has Denis Villeneuve ‘Praying’ For Dune: Part 3's Success, But What Do The Numbers Say?
"It was impossible to move."
If there’s one big day to circle on what’s left of the 2026 movie schedule, it’s Dunesday. It’s the Friday before Christmas when both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are hitting theaters. It’s going to be a huge weekend for the movie business regardless, but the writer and director of Dune 3, Denis Villeneuve, just shared his thoughts on it, and he’s not happy. However, does he have the right to be? Let’s break it down.
Denis Villeneuve's ‘Honest’ Thoughts On Dunesday
First, what exactly did the Dune filmmaker say about Dunesday? In a new interview with Time, the director, who’s completing the trilogy with Part Three, didn’t hold back, saying this:
As he points to, the first Dune came out in October 2021 at a time when theaters were still struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, the movie made $410.7 million worldwide against a budget of $165 million. Then, the 2024 sequel did even better with a $714.9 million global haul, but that was after it had to be pushed back due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes.
Going into Dune 3, Villeneuve thought the franchise’s struggles would be over, but then Avengers: Doomsday moved its release date to open next to it. The director also said this:
While the paired billing of Barbie and Oppenheimer back in 2023 famously helped both films become meteoric successes at the box office, Villeneuve doesn’t have that point of view for Dunesday. The Avengers films have been known to break huge records, and sharing the date with the latest of them has left him “praying to the gods of cinema” for his own epic.
How Dunesday Projections Are Looking Right Now
So, what do the latest numbers say about Dunesday with December 18 just three weeks away? According to the most current projection of $270 million, Avengers: Doomsday already has the highest box office projection the National Research Group has ever recorded (via Deadline). Yes, even higher than Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which recently broke Endgame’s domestic opening weekend record over the summer.
Dune: Part 3, on the other hand, is tracking at around $75 million, with projections suggesting it “wouldn’t be shocking” if it passes $80 million. That would be on par with the previous Dune movie and double the debut earnings of the first film. Plus, as Villeneuve noted, Dune: Part 3 could contribute to one of the biggest box office openings of all time.
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So, clearly Dune is not topping Avengers: Doomsday. The big con here is Doomsday is definitely robbing the final Dune film of a No. 1 slot at the box office. However, as the director said, he’s not expecting Avengers numbers for his own film. The other thing to keep in mind is some fans of both franchises might pick Doomsday over Dune. But, let's be real here, I'd assume most fans of both are going to see both in theaters opening weekend some way, somehow! We'll have to wait and see if Doomsday boosts Dune sales, but either way, both movies aren't expected to flop; Doomsday is just a behemoth of a movie impossible to compete against.
On the plus side, Dune could very well become the highest-grossing movie of the series, and wouldn’t it be cool if it cracks $1 billion? We’ll be watching closely this holiday season as the box office for both films shakes out starting December 18.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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