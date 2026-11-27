If there’s one big day to circle on what’s left of the 2026 movie schedule, it’s Dunesday. It’s the Friday before Christmas when both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are hitting theaters. It’s going to be a huge weekend for the movie business regardless, but the writer and director of Dune 3, Denis Villeneuve, just shared his thoughts on it, and he’s not happy. However, does he have the right to be? Let’s break it down.

Denis Villeneuve's ‘Honest’ Thoughts On Dunesday

First, what exactly did the Dune filmmaker say about Dunesday? In a new interview with Time, the director, who’s completing the trilogy with Part Three, didn’t hold back, saying this:

Listen, I will be honest. The first Dune came out at the end of the pandemic. We made a great box office in a very rough environment. But we had the winds against us. Then the second movie, same thing. We were meant to release in the fall, and we had to release at the end of winter because of the two Hollywood strikes. We had success, but it was not easy. The third time, I said to myself, 'Finally, there is no pandemic, no strike in sight. We will have a normal release.' Then Disney put the biggest franchise of all time against us. I’m no fool. Those movies are a mammoth.

As he points to, the first Dune came out in October 2021 at a time when theaters were still struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, the movie made $410.7 million worldwide against a budget of $165 million. Then, the 2024 sequel did even better with a $714.9 million global haul, but that was after it had to be pushed back due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

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Going into Dune 3, Villeneuve thought the franchise’s struggles would be over, but then Avengers: Doomsday moved its release date to open next to it. The director also said this:

So I was deeply disappointed. But we had committed to this date, to IMAX. It was impossible to move. So I accepted my fate, praying to the gods of cinema. Dune is not a mammoth like the Avengers, but it’s a sexy little animal that has a lot of firepower, and I hope we will survive. It could be one of the biggest box-office weekends of all time because of both movies. Am I in competition with the Avengers? Absolutely not. It’s a T. rex. But I stand proud because I think the film delivers.

While the paired billing of Barbie and Oppenheimer back in 2023 famously helped both films become meteoric successes at the box office, Villeneuve doesn’t have that point of view for Dunesday. The Avengers films have been known to break huge records, and sharing the date with the latest of them has left him “praying to the gods of cinema” for his own epic.

How Dunesday Projections Are Looking Right Now

So, what do the latest numbers say about Dunesday with December 18 just three weeks away? According to the most current projection of $270 million, Avengers: Doomsday already has the highest box office projection the National Research Group has ever recorded (via Deadline). Yes, even higher than Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which recently broke Endgame’s domestic opening weekend record over the summer.

Dune: Part 3, on the other hand, is tracking at around $75 million, with projections suggesting it “wouldn’t be shocking” if it passes $80 million. That would be on par with the previous Dune movie and double the debut earnings of the first film. Plus, as Villeneuve noted, Dune: Part 3 could contribute to one of the biggest box office openings of all time.

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So, clearly Dune is not topping Avengers: Doomsday. The big con here is Doomsday is definitely robbing the final Dune film of a No. 1 slot at the box office. However, as the director said, he’s not expecting Avengers numbers for his own film. The other thing to keep in mind is some fans of both franchises might pick Doomsday over Dune. But, let's be real here, I'd assume most fans of both are going to see both in theaters opening weekend some way, somehow! We'll have to wait and see if Doomsday boosts Dune sales, but either way, both movies aren't expected to flop; Doomsday is just a behemoth of a movie impossible to compete against.

On the plus side, Dune could very well become the highest-grossing movie of the series, and wouldn’t it be cool if it cracks $1 billion? We’ll be watching closely this holiday season as the box office for both films shakes out starting December 18.