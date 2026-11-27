Spoilers for Disney's Hexed are ahead! You can catch the movie in theaters now.

Disney’s newest animated film, Hexed, is all about witches. At least, that’s what I expected it to be about from all the teasers and trailers released to promote the film. For the most part, Hexed does make good on that promise. However, by the time the credits started to roll, I couldn’t help but wonder if I just watched the origin story of a new Disney princess.

Let me back up a bit, though. Hexed centers on Billie Doe, a mischievous high school student with a heart of gold who discovers she has magical powers while trying to evade her principal, who is going to expel her. Back at home, Billie opens a portal to Hexe, the magic-filled world where witches and wizards live. It’s there that she meets the Queen of Hexe, who just so happens to be her grandmother. Now, I’m not an expert on royal lineage, but I’m pretty sure being the granddaughter of the queen makes you a princess.

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Here’s the thing: becoming an official Disney princess is a lot more complicated than it sounds. There are rules and requirements a character must meet before they’re even considered for the coronation. The big three are (via Movieweb): being the lead or co-lead in the movie, having a pet sidekick, being human (sorry, Nala), and having some connection to royalty or making a heroic decision (in the case of Mulan). However, even meeting all four requirements doesn’t guarantee a character a Disney crown. Just look at Frozen’s Anna and Elsa. Though, in the famous sisters’ case, Disney considers them to be more popular on their own than they would be as part of the official lineup.

All of this begs the question: Is Billie a Disney princess? She’s definitely the lead of the movie. In a way, she has two sidekicks, one in the form of the cat, Beef Roger Crummchuk, and the other in the form of the bewitched cauldron, Bucket. She may be a witch, but she’s a human witch. And not only does she have a connection to royalty through her grandmother and later her mom after she assumes the rightful role of Queen as Hexe, but she also makes a heroic move to save the world of Hexe.

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There’s no doubt that Billie has met the big four requirements. However, there is one more lesser-known requirement that has to be met for the House of Mouse to consider a character an official princess: the movie has to be a hit. In fact, the success of a movie has to extend well past its release to ensure a princess keeps her title — just look at The Hunchback of Notre Dame’s Esmerelda, who used to be in the official lineup and now is not.

Unfortunately, the early box office numbers aren’t looking too great for Hexed. I’m not too worried about Billie’s princess status, though, since plenty of recent Disney original movies have found their audiences after they’ve been released and made available for those with a Disney+ subscription. At least, that’s what I’m telling myself because I really want Billie to be Disney’s first pink-haired princess!

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You can catch Disney’s Hexed in theaters now.