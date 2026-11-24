When discussing movies from the ‘90s, there are some films that get mentioned all the time. I'm talking about movies like Pulp Fiction, The Silence of the Lambs, and, of course, The Shawshank Redemption (Even though I think it's just “good” and not great).

I'd also be remiss if I didn’t bring up films that came out during the Disney Renaissance, such as The Lion King and Aladdin. Why am I bringing up those movies? You already know them and have probably already seen them. In fact, you can find many of the most beloved films from the ‘90s on our list of the 100 best films from that decade.

However, do you want to know what movie ISN’T on our list? The 1995 masterpiece (Yes, masterpiece) 12 Monkeys. I actually think it’s one of the best films from that decade, and here’s why.

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Oh, and spoilers up ahead.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

First Off, It Probably Has One Of-If Not The-Best Intros To Any Movie From The '90s With That Song

A lot of people like to bring up great opening scenes in films, but do you know what I don’t think gets enough credit? Great opening songs, and look, I get it. Many older, typically black-and-white films (or westerns!) began with opening credits and stirring music before we met the characters. But nowadays, most films jump right into the action (in medias res, as it were).

However, 12 Monkeys probably has my favorite intro from the ‘90s, and it’s entirely because of that accordion-driven song, “Suite Punta del Este” by the Argentine composer, Astor Pantaleón Piazzolla. This is after we get a green text scrawl telling us that 5 billion people will die from a deadly virus, and that the survivors will move underground. Oh, and these are the words from a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic.

This text is then followed up by the aforementioned, driving accordion song, and then a close-up of a child’s eyes as the kid watches somebody get gunned down in an airport. Absolute cinema!

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(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Time Travel In This Movie Is SO Fascinating

I love a good time travel story, and 12 Monkeys has one of my favorites of any film. The story concerns a convict named Cole (Bruce Willis) who is sent back in time to investigate what caused the virus that killed 99% of the human population. He’s tasked with learning who the “Army of the 12 Monkeys” are, since they’re suspected of releasing the virus, as there are records of them writing, “We did it!”

Sounds simple enough. But the problem is, Cole’s time traveling gets overshot, and he ends up in 1990 rather than 1996. Because he sounds crazy - talking about the end of the world and whatnot - he gets committed to a mental institution. It’s here that he meets another patient, played by Brad Pitt, but is then yanked back into the future, only to be sent to World War 1.

There’s a lot more wonky time travel shenanigans, but we learn what the message of “We did it!” meant (and it has nothing to do with the virus). We also learn that the child from the beginning who witnessed the shooting is actually Cole witnessing himself as an adult getting shot! Trippy!

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

This Is Also One Of Brad Pitt's Best Performances, Bar None

Lastly, Brad Pitt is just so good in this movie. He plays a mental asylum patient, and the closest thing I can compare his performance to is Johnny Depp wigging out in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Pitt’s character, Jeffrey Goines, looks both extremely tired and also hopped up on goofballs at the same time. He’s erratic, unpredictable, and simultaneously both funny and scary. It’s little wonder why he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for this performance.

In every way, the acting, the storytelling, the music, the everything! just makes 12 Monkeys one of the best movies of the ‘90s, and an absolute gem that more people need to talk about.