My Daughter And I Tried The New Harry Potter Butterbeer-Flavored Fudge Stripes, And Here's What We Thought

Out of all the magical treats and drinks mentioned in the Harry Potter franchise, few are as popular or enchanting as butterbeer. Fan questions about the Hogsmeade drink inspired Universal theme parks to feature it in various ways, and even film stars like Tom Felton have made sure to try it. Now, snack mega-brand Keebler has delivered Butterbeer-flavored Fudge Stripes, and I was lucky enough to try them with my daughter.

Keebler's Harry Potter-themed cookies aren't the first time the unique flavor has been available outside of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but it does present a widely available option in grocery stores for less than five dollars. Of course, with high grocery prices, people may question if it's worth the cost, so here are my honest thoughts on the treat and whether the cookies are as delicious as HP fans may hope.

The Cookies Smell Strongly Of Butterbeer, Almost Overwhelmingly So

From the moment we cracked open the bag, my kitchen was filled with the smell of butterbeer. It felt like I was standing in a brewery right next to a vat of the drink being made. While the scent was surprising, I didn't mind it, but it was almost immediately off-putting to my 7-year-old daughter.

I'll be honest: if I was not previously familiar with the taste and smell from prior trips to Universal theme parks, I might've reacted in the same way. Even now, after a full day of the box being opened, a powerful not-quite-natural smell emanates from the cookies when I grab one. Not a problem if you outright adore the smell of butterbeer, but anyone with an aversion to the doro will almost certainly have comments.

How My Daughter And I Felt About Keebler's Butterbeer Fudge Stripes

After smelling the cookies, you'd think my daughter has witnessed slugs falling out of Draco Malfoy's mouth. Thus, she was apprehensive about taking a bite and, as one might guess, she quickly deduced after tasting that these are not for her. Full disclosure: this was her first experience with butterbeer, and she's only seven. That said, I do wonder if this is more of an acquired "adult" taste that may not appeal to younger generations as much as it will to older crowds. Then again, parents with kids who like butterbeer may disagree, and if they're diehard Harry Potter fans, that's an additional reason to want to like it.

As someone with more experience with butterbeer drinks, I knew what I was getting into. But the first bite strangely didn't differ all that much from a regular Keebler Fudge Stripe, which was initially a bit disappointing due to the distinct smell. But once the cookie started to dissolve and spread across the tastebuds, the familiar flavor thankfully arrived more fully.

Overall, I'd liken it to the warm butterbeer drink flavor, which itself is like a mix of butterscotch with a hint of cream soda. It's not the easiest thing to transfer a beverage to a cookie, especially without magic involved. But this is a perfect cool-weather cookie, in my opinion, and one that butterbeer lovers will like.

Should You Buy Keebler's Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudge Stripes?

Whether or not you buy Keebler's Harry Potter Butterbeer-flavored Fudge Stripes should entirely hinge on if you like the flavor. If you're someone who is at all on the fence about the taste, I would say proceed with caution on this one. Those who already love the taste can rest assured they won't be disappointed by these cookies, and their money won't be wasted.

Head to a grocery store and see if they have Keebler's limited edition Butter-beer flavored Fudge Stripes, and then munch on them while watching the Harry Potter movies with a Max subscription. I might need to head to a store to get more soon, because I may or may not have polished off the rest of box while writing this article.