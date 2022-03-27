Tom Felton Revisited Universal's Wizarding World This Weekend To Partake In A Butterbeer (But I'm Just Jealous Of His VIP Pass)

If you’re a big Harry Potter fan, then the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is probably a dream destination. If you happened to star in the Harry Potter movies, it seems like that could still be the case. Tom Felton, a.k.a. Draco Malfoy from the films, recently stopped by the theme park for a round of Butterbeer, and while his beverage looks refreshing, we can’t help but wonder what it’s like to have a taste of the VIP life that he seems to have enjoyed.

In a lot of ways, Tom Felton has been one of the Harry Potter cast’s biggest MVPs in the years since the franchise wrapped production. He constantly engages with fans, posting throwbacks and sharing updates from reunions with other cast members to delight Potterheads around the world. So if anyone has earned a day off at the Three Broomsticks, it’s him. He was able to do just that recently when he visited the Wizarding World in Orlando. He even shared a new update with fans to let them know he had a good time. Take a look at his decidedly on-brand Instagram post below:

Even though the mug of Butterbeer is clearly the focal point of this picture, it’s hard not to be drawn to the flashy badge hanging over Tom Felton's Slytherin sweater. VIP Experience? Exclusive Access? That sounds pretty appealing – and it turns out it’s not even something that is reserved only for Harry Potter alums.

The VIP Experience at Orlando Studios is available to anyone who visits the park, and it includes an all-day guided tour, priority front-of-line access for rides, reserved seating at shows, and even behind-the-scenes access to park attractions. Someone should ask Tom Felton if it also includes free refills of our favorite Harry Potter-themed beverages.

As to be expected, a VIP experience at a theme park doesn’t exactly come cheap. But it may be worth it if you’re looking to get the most out of your Universal Studios experience. Besides, Potterheads know better than anyone that being a fan can get expensive quickly.

Tom Felton has some insights about what the franchise was like behind-the-scenes, with or without that VIP access to the park. He has gotten real about stardom at a young age and the pressures he felt while filming all of the Harry Potter movies . He’s shown so much appreciation for fans over the years, and it seems like he really loves being a part of this beloved film franchise.