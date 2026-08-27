I’ve Honestly Never Seen A Dress Like Nicole Kidman’s Practical Magic London Chain Dress

Spooky season will be upon us before we know it, and it's kicking off in a big way with the upcoming release of Practical Magic 2. Fans of the original movie (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription) are finally getting the chance to catch up with the Owens witches, and Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have been attending various premieres. Although the latter Oscar-winning actress' dress at the European premiere is something I've never seen before.

Practical Magic 2's Joey King has been rocking some A+ fashion, but so has her onscreen aunt. At the recent European premiere, Nicole Kidman wore a custom Chanel gown with gorgeous accents at the top that make the need for accessories non-existent. Check it out below as she posed with Bullock:

(Image credit: Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

I'm sorry, but this gown is pretty magical. With all due respect to Sandra Bullock's beautiful look, I can't take my eyes off Nicole Kidman in this photo thanks to the stunning custom Chanel dress that she's rocking. Specifically, the strands of pearls and gold chains that are draped around the bodice. And I can only imagine how sparkly and beautiful it looked for those lucky enough to see the ensemble in person.

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Nicole Kidman let the dress do the talking at the Practical Magic 2 premiere, with her hair simple and straight. Accessory-wise, she's wearing just a watch, as well as some small gold earrings that perfectly match the beading around her dress. Talk about a fashion icon.

Practical Magic 2 wrapped production in September of 2025, and it's releasing almost exactly one year later. And while original actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Alexandra Artrip were recast as Sally's daughters Kylie and Antonia, there is still a ton of excitement about this long-awaited sequel. After all, it's a project nearly 30 years in the making.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

What we know about Practical Magic 2 has been limited, but it looks like the story is one that'll span three generations of the Owens women. Because when Sally's daughter Kylie starts falling in love and developing her own magical abilities, the curse that haunts the family comes back to life. Interestingly enough, the movie will also see them changing locations, traveling from their iconic home in Massachusetts to the United Kingdom. And I can't wait to see what goes down, and (of course) those iconic midnight margaritas.

Luckily for generations of Practical Magic fans, the wait for the sequel is nearly over. And if Nicole Kidman keeps rocking amazing fashions while promoting the movie, I have to assume that even more eyes will be on the project.

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Practical Magic 2 will hit theaters on September 10th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that all the beloved returning characters survive their next magical adventure.